Swiss Pursue 'Special Path' With Big Trade Partner China -Minister

European countries and the US condemned Belarus Thursday over a crisis that has seen hundreds of migrants trapped on its border with Poland, after an emergency meeting at the UN Security Council on the tense standoff between Minsk and the EU. Russia's President Vladimir Putin has urged the EU to start talks with diplomatically isolated Belarus over the roughly 2,000 migrants, mainly Kurds from the Middle East, who are living in a tent camp on the border between Belarus and Poland in near-freezing temperatures. Poland is refusing to allow the migrants to cross, accusing Minsk of luring them to Belarus to send across the border in revenge for sanctions. After an emergency meeting at the UN Security Council on the crisis the US and European delegations condemned "the orchestrated instrumentalization of human beings whose lives and wellbeing have been put in danger for political purposes by Belarus."

