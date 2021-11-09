CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Charlotte takes on Memphis, looks to end 5-game slide

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Charlotte Hornets (5-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (6-4, fifth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte aims to stop its five-game slide with a win against Memphis.

Memphis finished 38-34 overall with an 18-18 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Grizzlies averaged 113.3 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

Charlotte finished 33-39 overall last season while going 15-21 on the road. The Hornets averaged 17.7 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second chance points and 34.7 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Yves Pons: out (ankle), Dillon Brooks: out (hand), Killian Tillie: out (back), Ziaire Williams: out (wrist).

Hornets: P.J. Washington: out (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Yves Pons
Person
Ziaire Williams
Person
Killian Tillie
thespun.com

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s LeBron James News

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the favorites to take home the title. However, 13 games into the season, the Lakers look more like a fringe playoff team than a true contender. Part of that is due to poor play, but a significant part is the absence of LeBron James.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Michael Jordan gets frustrated after Kelly Oubre Jr makes wrong decision in Hornets vs Knicks

It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Skrive#Sportradar
Hoops Rumors

Reviewing the Toronto Raptors' 2021 NBA offseason

Hoops Rumors is breaking down the 2021 offseason for all 30 NBA teams, revisiting the summer’s free agent signings, trades, draft picks, departures, and more. We’ll evaluate each team’s offseason moves and look ahead to what the 2021-22 season holds for all 30 franchises. Today, we’re focusing on the Toronto Raptors.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Pacers take on the Spurs on 4-game slide

San Antonio Spurs (2-4, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (1-6, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana aims to end its four-game slide when the Pacers play San Antonio. Indiana went 34-38 overall with a 13-23 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Pacers averaged...
NBA
The Associated Press

Indiana takes on Toronto, looks to end 3-game skid

LINE: Pacers -3.5 BOTTOM LINE: Indiana comes into the matchup with Toronto as losers of three games in a row. Indiana went 34-38 overall and 20-22 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Pacers averaged 115.3 points per game last season, 16.4 from the free throw line and 36.9 from 3-point range.
NBA
Houston Chronicle

Rice at Charlotte: 5 things to watch

Rice is looking to open with three consecutive wins in a series for the first time as a member of Conference USA when they face Charlotte. This is the last of four consecutive homecoming games involving Rice (3-5). Both teams are 2-2 in the league and coming off losses. In...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CharlotteObserver.com

The Charlotte 49ers’ slide continues in a tough loss to Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky handed Charlotte its second consecutive blowout loss on Bailey Zappe’s five touchdowns, downing the 49ers, 45-13. This was a battle of teams heading in opposite directions. Charlotte (4-4, 2-2 C-USA) jumped out to a program-best 4-2 start, sitting atop Conference USA just three weeks ago. The Hilltoppers’ (4-4, 3-1 C-USA) offense has been electric all season, but the progression of Tyson Helton’s defense is shaping this unit into a true contender for the East Division crown.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

647K+
Followers
346K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy