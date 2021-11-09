Charlotte takes on Memphis, looks to end 5-game slide

Charlotte Hornets (5-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (6-4, fifth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte aims to stop its five-game slide with a win against Memphis.

Memphis finished 38-34 overall with an 18-18 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Grizzlies averaged 113.3 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

Charlotte finished 33-39 overall last season while going 15-21 on the road. The Hornets averaged 17.7 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second chance points and 34.7 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Yves Pons: out (ankle), Dillon Brooks: out (hand), Killian Tillie: out (back), Ziaire Williams: out (wrist).

Hornets: P.J. Washington: out (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.