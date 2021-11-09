Philadelphia takes on conference foe Toronto

Friday night’s thriller in Toronto featured eight ties and one lead-change. And that one was all that mattered. Trailing for most of the night, the Cavaliers clawed their way back time after time, finally getting an opportunity to take the lead on Darius Garland’s two free throws with 4.8 seconds to play in regulation. The third-year man drilled the pair and Toronto couldn’t covert at the buzzer – giving the Wine and Gold their third straight win and sixth in their last eight, dropping the Raptors in a 102-101 thriller at Scotiabank Arena.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO