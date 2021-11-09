CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Philadelphia takes on conference foe Toronto

By The Associated Press
Ottumwa Courier
 4 days ago

Toronto Maple Leafs (7-5-1, second in the Atlantic) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (6-2-2, fourth in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers +103, Maple Leafs -124; over/under is 6....

Toronto takes Goaltending Dual in Overtime over Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Lightning fell 2-1 in Overtime to the Toronto Maple Leafs in what was an incredible goaltending dual. Both Andrei Vasilevskiy and Jack Campbell were outstanding and gave their team a chance to win. However it was the Leafs that would pick up the extra point after tying the game late in the 3rd period.
NHL
Toronto takes home win streak into matchup with Boston

Boston Bruins (5-3-0, second in the Atlantic) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (6-4-1, first in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -138, Bruins +115; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts Boston trying to continue its three-game home winning streak. Toronto went 35-14-7 overall with a 18-7-3 record at home...
NHL
Maple Leafs visit the Sabres following overtime win

Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-1, second in the Atlantic) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-5-2, fifth in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres +158, Maple Leafs -189; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host Toronto after the Maple Leafs beat Calgary 2-1 in overtime. The Sabres are 2-2-2 in conference games....
NHL
Ryan Ellis
Wine and Gold Take Thriller in Toronto

Friday night’s thriller in Toronto featured eight ties and one lead-change. And that one was all that mattered. Trailing for most of the night, the Cavaliers clawed their way back time after time, finally getting an opportunity to take the lead on Darius Garland’s two free throws with 4.8 seconds to play in regulation. The third-year man drilled the pair and Toronto couldn’t covert at the buzzer – giving the Wine and Gold their third straight win and sixth in their last eight, dropping the Raptors in a 102-101 thriller at Scotiabank Arena.
NBA
Washington takes on Toronto, looks for 4th straight home win

Toronto Raptors (5-3, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (5-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Wizards face Toronto. Washington finished 34-38 overall and 16-26 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Wizards averaged...
NBA
Are the Edmonton Oilers looking for a Goalie?

Earlier this offseason NHL Rumors were making the rounds that the Edmonton Oilers were looking to upgrade their goaltending. Reports had the Oilers interested in Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson. Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports Edmonton Oilers’ GM Ken Holland says he believes in his goaltending, “but there’s no...
NHL
San Antonio takes on Oklahoma City for conference battle

San Antonio Spurs (3-6, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (2-6, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City faces San Antonio in a matchup of Western Conference teams. Oklahoma City went 12-30 in Western Conference play and 10-26 at home during the 2020-21 season. The...
NBA
Column: Now that ‘a fire has been lit’ with a coaching change, the Chicago Blackhawks have a chance to reshape their image — at least on the ice

Derek King said it multiple times: “This isn’t about me.” Since King took over as interim coach after the firing of Jeremy Colliton, the Chicago Blackhawks have won two straight games with a chance to make it three against the last-place Arizona Coyotes on Friday night at the United Center. It’s a small sample size, but the Hawks have seemed to plug at least some of the leaks on defense and ...
NHL
Dallas takes on conference rival Nashville

Nashville Predators (6-5-1, fourth in the Central) vs. Dallas Stars (4-5-2, fifth in the Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -151, Predators +127; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Nashville faces Dallas in Western Conference action. The Stars are 0-0-1 against the rest of their division. Dallas is the last team in...
NHL
Philadelphia Flyers
NHL
Toronto Maple Leafs
Hockey
Sports
Philadelphia's Tobias Harris (health protocols) will play in Thursday's game against Toronto

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (health protocols) is available for Thursday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Harris will make his return to the court after Philadelphia's forward missed six games for health protocol purposes. In a potential high usage role against a Toronto Raptors' unit rated 11th in defensive rating, our models project Harris to score 33.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $7,400.
NBA
Seth Curry (foot) questionable for Philadelphia's Thursday matchup against Toronto

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry (foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday's contest against the Toronto Raptors. Curry's status is in limbo after Philadelphia's guard missed one game with a foot ailment. In a potential matchup against a Toronto unit playing with a 97.0 pace, our models project Curry to score 24.9 FanDuel points on Thursday night.
NBA
Chargers Face Familiar Foes In Philadelphia

Here's a breakdown of the news from the Chargers' ninth week of the season:. Monday's focus was on breaking down the Chargers' Week 8 battle against the New England Patriots. Head coach Brandon Staley talked about how he was pleased with the performance of the Bolts defensive unit, especially after two of the Chargers' top corners went down with injuries in the game in Michael Davis and Asante Samuel Jr.
NFL
Cleveland takes on conference foe Detroit

Eastern Conference foes Cleveland and Detroit meet on Friday. Cleveland finished 21-50 overall and 16-26 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Cavaliers allowed opponents to score 112.4 points per game and shoot 48.4% from the field last season. Detroit finished 20-52 overall and 12-30 in Eastern Conference play during...
NBA
Oakland Sweeps Conference Foe UIC

ROCHESTER, Mich. — The Oakland University swimming and diving program took down Horizon League opponent UIC on Saturday afternoon at the Oakland Aquatic Center. The men’s team finished on top, 204-96, while the Golden Grizzly women beat the Flames 191-109. OU won 26 out of 32 events, including all four...
OAKLAND, CA

