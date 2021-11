Middletown, PA – Players, check your tickets: a winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 that was sold in Wyoming County for the December 5, 2020, drawing will soon expire. The unclaimed winning ticket was sold by Walmart, 808 Hunter Highway, Tunkhannock. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 3-4-6-48-53, and the red Powerball 10, to win a prize of $100,000, less applicable tax withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

TUNKHANNOCK, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO