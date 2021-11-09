'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Trailer Hints at Bill Murray's Return

Ghostbusters: Afterlife released an international trailer recently and with it came a doubling down on the nostalgic feel that the movie brings as we were delivered deep into the Gozer mythology of the original 1984 comedy horror film that started the franchise. With an extended look at the return of the Terror Dogs, more clips of the mini Stay Puft Marshmallow men and some new images of the underground Temple of Gozer, the many comments saying that the film delivers in fan service seem to be pretty accurate so far. This latest trailer added one Easter egg that has created space for a theory about the part Paul Rudd plays in the proceedings, and again it all links back to events of the original Ghostbusters movie.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO