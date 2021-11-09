Survey: 54% of Equipment Dealers Don’t Support Deere Strike

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A day after the UAW voted down the latest offer from John Deere and returned to the picket line, Jen Hartmann, a spokeswoman for the company, says there would be no further negotiating. “The offer that was made the second tentative agreement with industry-leading wages and benefits healthcare and retirement is deere’s last, best, and final offer. We are confident that the input we received following the first agreement that the concerns of our employees have been addressed in this second tentative agreement,” she explains.

OTTUMWA, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO