As a youth, President Xi Jinping of China read Karl Marx’s massive tome “Das Kapital” three times and filled 18 notebooks with his “reflections” on the text. Or so China’s official news agency says. It published this claim ahead of a high-level Communist Party meeting that on Thursday declared Mr. Xi “the core of the Central Committee and the core of the whole party.” Whatever his expertise on Marx, Mr. Xi seems to epitomize George Orwell’s totalitarian nightmare of “1984,” with its ruling party slogan: “Who controls the past controls the future: who controls the present controls the past.” The growing cult of personality around Mr. Xi expresses and fortifies his control over today’s China; he is using that control to recast the past 100 years of Chinese history as a story of the Communist Party’s glorious rise, steered by flawless leaders such as Mao Zedong and Mr. Xi himself — but airbrushed of catastrophes such as the Cultural Revolution or the Tiananmen Square massacre. The ultimate goal is to legitimize Communist rule and Mr. Xi’s perpetuation in power for at least a third five-year term starting late next year.

