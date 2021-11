The EUR/USD has been in a deep sell-off lately. The pair declined as investors reflected on the latest US inflation data. The pair will likely have a relief rally next week. The EUR/USD dropped for three consecutive days as investors reflected on the rising global inflation and the possibility of more central bank tightening. The pair is trading at 1.1450, which is the lowest levels since July 2020. It has fallen by about 7.37% from its highest level this year.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO