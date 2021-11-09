CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery price rises turn up heat on British consumers -Kantar research

LONDON (Reuters) – British grocery price inflation was 2.1% in the four weeks to Oct. 31, its highest level since August 2020, market researcher Kantar said on Tuesday, adding to the pressure on household finances. Last week the Bank of England confounded widespread market expectations of an interest rate...

U..S footwear imports rose 29.9 percent to 1.65 billion pairs for the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same period last year.
SEATTLE — Grocery prices keep rising, and that's creating challenges for local food banks as they prepare for the holidays. Northwest Harvest says more people seek assistance when costs increase. "We know that these households are being thrifty and making the decisions that are right for their households, but what...
On Wednesday, the United States Department of Labor announced inflation numbers, confirming that the consumer price index, which includes products ranging from rent to healthcare to groceries and gas, rose 6.2% from the last year — the largest increase since December of 1990. Food prices, in particular, rose 5.3% in...
(Reuters) – Tony and Jhan Dunn never thought they would leave California, where they grew up, built a life together and planned to retire. But after a wildfire swept through their Northern California town of Paradise three years ago, burning their home to the ground, they could not get insurance to buy another.
In the crowded and mega-funded landscape of grocery delivery outfits, Chad Munroe, the CEO of young startup Jupiter, believes he's on the cusp of the next major advancement. In the six months since I last spoke with Munroe, who co-founded Jupiter with three other Stanford University alumni in 2019, the startup has raised new funding — adding on another $6 million to its $2.5 million reported to-date — and reconfigured its business model and growth strategy. What started as "Instacart meets Instagram" is evolving into something more like "Instacart meets Shopify" — the content and scalability of a social media network melded with tools that more readily convert food influencers' legions of followers into customers. At a point of critical mass, Munroe envisions Jupiter can become a kind of social e-commerce network whose momentum builds exponentially on itself, bringing the cost of new customer acquisition — where the industry norm, Munroe said, is $300 a head — down to virtually zero.
For the first quarter ended Oct. 2, rising consumer demand for Tapestry Inc.'s brands outpaced inventory due to supply chain constraints.
Raleigh, N.C. — Consumer prices have surged in recent weeks faster than at any time in more than 30 years. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation on consumer goods in the U.S. jumped by 6.2 percent last month. When compared with October 2020, it was the biggest single-month, year-over-year spike since 1990.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Consumers are having to fork over more cash to buy everyday items. "It's crazy. They're really high. It's already hard enough for people as it is for everyday life, " Arianna Hazlett. The U.S. Labor Department says prices have jumped by 6.2% over the...
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – Many things are more expensive these days as consumer prices have soared over 6 percent this past year. Among those higher priced items are consumer goods and gas. At grocery stores, families may have to cut back on what to buy. What people are seeing...
Thirty-one years: That's how long it has been since consumer prices rose, year over year, by as much as they did last month. Consumer prices were up 6.2% year over year in October, the largest increase since November 1990, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday. That increase includes a...
Food prices are rising at their fastest pace since August 2020, figures from data firm Kantar suggest, as supply chain disruption continues. Grocery inflation rose to 2.1% in October - the highest rate since last year, when retailers were cutting promotions amid the Covid pandemic. Last week, the Bank of...
Millions of Americans are bracing for higher food prices this holiday season as inflation continues to drive up grocery bills around the country. The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that prices for certain products, including rib-eye, are up about 40% from a year ago, forcing holiday shoppers to reconsider their purchases. Rising labor, materials and transportation costs, as well as supply chain disruptions, have forced companies like MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC (NASDAQ: MDLZ) and Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) to raise prices on a number of products.
Farmgate milk prices are expected to increase by six cents per litre on February 1. While it's yet to be seen how this translates to the bill on grocery shopping, it's welcome news for dairy producers. The increase comes following the annual cost-of-production study done on dairy farms across Canada...
REDDING CALIF.-Inflation is hitting people where it hurts your bank accounts, especially at grocery stores. Action News Now talked to some people about an increase in their grocery bills. One of those people who has noticed a significant increase is Carrie Westby. "As far as grocery shopping weekly or bi-weekly,...
