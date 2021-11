Six years ago, I had a conversation with my daughter that no parent ever wants to have. She was 21 and numbing herself with drugs and alcohol after enduring a series of losses in her life. My vibrant, intellectually curious child had turned into someone I could barely recognize. As we sat at our kitchen table, I presented a choice that went against all of my instincts as a mother: She could go to rehab, or she could find another place to live.

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO