Today in History for November 9th

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A SALESROOM DISPATCH. The big November sales are in full swing in New York, and last night the action was at Christie’s, which held a three-and-a-half-hour, two-part barnburner of an event that brought in $751.9 million. Angelica Villa has a full report for ARTnews. The first part of the evening offered the collection of the late Texas oil baron Edwin L. Cox, which brought $332 million, far outpacing its $178.6 million estimate. A $71 million Vincent van Gogh landscape was the top lot. The second part was a 20th-century sale that hauled in a strong $419.9 million, with an Andy Warhol portrait...

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO