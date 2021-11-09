NZD/USD: Potential to test the 0.7215 resistance – ANZ

Gold futures settled higher on Friday for their seventh straight session and second consecutive weekly gain. "Inflation is a very real fear, and the price of gold is reflecting this," said Adam Koos, president at Libertas Wealth Management Group. Still, gold prices may "fluctuate with headlines related to economic reports and the real threat of inflation" through the end of the year. December gold rose $4.60, or nearly 0.3%, to settle at $1,868.50 an ounce, the highest most-active contract finish since June 11, with prices up about 2.8% for the week, according to FactSet data.

