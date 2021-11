The Litecoin price may likely stay above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages as the Relative Strength Index (14) moves upward. LTC/USD continue to move above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages within the channel as the price is now trying to create an uptrend. However, should the buyers keep the movement above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages, the coin might resume upward movement. Today, an early trading session touches the $267.11 resistance level before rebounding to where it is trading currently at $256.43.

RETAIL ・ 7 HOURS AGO