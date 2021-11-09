CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain’s AB Foods expects Primark to bounce back

 4 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) -Associated British Foods forecast a significant increase in sales and profit at its Primark fashion chain in its new financial year after the 2020-21 performance was dented by store closures due to the pandemic. The group said it expected Primark’s sales to increase by at least the...

