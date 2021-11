Pacific island nation Tuvalu is exploring ways to keep its recognition as a state even if it loses all its land to rising sea levels.Simon Kofe, the foreign minister of Tuvalu, said the country was planning for the worst and looking into keeping the ownership of its maritime zones.“We’re actually imagining a worst-case scenario where we are forced to relocate or our lands are submerged,” he told Reuters on Thursday.Pacific island nations are at the forefront of bearing the brunt of the climate crisis as extreme weather events spike and sea levels rise. Many island nations, including Tuvalu and...

2 DAYS AGO