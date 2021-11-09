CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil steady amid rosier outlook for global economy, fuel demand

By Reuters
 4 days ago
TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices were steady on Tuesday after two straight sessions of gains as the passage of a U.S. infrastructure bill, strong Chinese exports and the global post-pandemic recovery lifted the outlook for fuel demand. Brent crude was down 2 cents at $83.41 a barrel by 0735...

Related
invezz.com

Crude Oil Price Prediction Following a Twist in Demand Outlook

Crude oil price remains above $80 despite heightened volatility in recent sessions. OPEC has lowered its forecast for global oil demand in Q4'21. Investors are concerned over the probability that the US may release oil from its SPR. Crude oil price is reacting to OPEC’S adjusted forecast for global oil...
CNN

Angry about gas prices? Blame Wall Street

New York (CNN Business) — Editor's Note: A version of this story appeared in CNN Business' Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here. If you're looking for someone to blame for high gas prices, we're here to help. Hint: It's not President Biden. Here's...
actionforex.com

Crude Oil Price Holds Steady As OPEC Downgrades Demand Estimates

US equities remained relatively calm on Thursday as investors continued to reflect on rising inflation and supply challenges. The Dow Jones declined by about 70 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices rose marginally. Data published on Wednesday showed that America’s inflation jumped to the highest level since 1990. This trend was mostly because of the ongoing supply bottlenecks. Therefore, investors are generally worried about high-interest rates as the Federal Reserve attempts to tame runaway prices. Also, they are worried about the impact of these bottlenecks on earnings growth.
WWL-AMFM

Business: US dollar gains strength

Oil prices are off about 1% in early trading Friday as the US dollar continues to gain strength. Brent crude is down to around $82 a barrel while WTI futures are near $80 a barrel.
AFP

US consumer confidence hits 10-year low amid rising inflation

Rising prices taking a bite out of American wallets caused consumer sentiment to drop to a 10-year low in November, a sign inflation is increasingly a political liability for President Joe Biden. While the world's largest economy has bounced back strongly from the Covid-19 pandemic impact, global shortages of key components and supply chain snarls have added to a US worker shortage, raising costs and pushing prices higher. Following a government data report Wednesday showing consumer price inflation jumped to a 30-year high of 6.2 percent in October, a survey released Friday with the sharp drop in sentiment came as another blow, although economists do not expect shoppers to pull back on spending. The University of Michigan said its preliminary sentiment index dropped to 66.8 this month, a 6.8 percent decline.
OilPrice.com

California Gasoline Prices Reach Highest In History

Gasoline prices in California have reached fever pitch, hitting their highest prices ever recorded, according to data from Gas Buddy. Average prices hit $4.68 per gallon today in California, beating out previous records set in 2008 and 2012. Gasoline prices in the United States have continued to climb as stockpiles...
OilPrice.com

OPEC Cuts 2021 Global Oil Demand Forecast Again

Global oil demand is expected to average 96.4 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, OPEC said on Thursday, revising down its forecast by 160,000 bpd after cutting expectations of fourth-quarter consumption by 330,000 bpd compared to last month’s outlook. In its closely watched Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR), OPEC.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

OPEC+ Focused on Steady Supply of Oil Not Prices

OPEC+ is restoring production halted last year when the coronavirus crisis wiped out demand. OPEC+ is focused on ensuring a steady supply of crude to global markets and isn’t targeting a specific price, Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said Thursday. The producer group aims to add all of the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Americans souring on economy as inflation hits 30-year high

Americans are growing increasingly pessimistic about the state of the U.S. economy as consumers grapple with a surge of inflation that has pushed the price of everyday bedrock goods to the highest level in years. A new poll published by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

3 reasons why gas prices are so high right now

Gas prices in the US have hit a seven-year high. Demand has increased as the economy reopened and Americans have begun driving more. Meanwhile, supply has been constrained because of lower US production and OPEC decisions. Americans are once again feeling pain at the gas pump, and it's because of...
TRAFFIC
