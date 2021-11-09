CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. eyes January rollout of first projects to counter China’s Belt and Road -official

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States plans to invest in five to 10 large infrastructure projects around the world in January as part of a broader Group of Seven initiative to counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a senior U.S. official said on Monday. A U.S. delegation led by...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

Italian firm eyes rapid growth in China's renewable energy sector

ROME, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's renewable energy sector is the largest, and one of the fastest-growing in the world, and Italy's Delta OHM will be helping to boost its efficiency after attending the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. Delta OHM is based...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Times

U.S. sleepwalking in China's shadow

Twice in the last three months, President Joe Biden has said that America would defend Taiwan against a Chinese attack. His staff quickly corrected him on both occasions, saying that our policy toward China – “strategic ambiguity” – hasn’t changed. The Biden administration’s actions belie those words. Mr. Biden has...
FOREIGN POLICY
94.3 Jack FM

China looms large as South Korea presidential hopefuls meet U.S. diplomat

SEOUL (Reuters) – A senior U.S. diplomat will meet newly selected presidential candidates in South Korea this week, ahead of next year’s election that will shape the future of relations between the two allies. U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink was due to...
WORLD
Reuters

China urges U.S. to stop official interaction with Taiwan

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a visit to Taiwan by a U.S. congressional delegation violates the One China policy, and that the United States must immediately stop all forms of official interaction with Taiwan. It is a dangerous game to collude with pro-independence...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Boris Johnson
AFP

Ahead of China talks, US says goal to prevent Taiwan invasion

The United States vowed Wednesday to support Taiwan in hopes of preventing a Chinese invasion, standing firm ahead of long-awaited talks between leaders Joe Biden and Xi Jinping even as the powers reached a surprise agreement on climate. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the two presidents, who have not met in person since Biden's election, will hold virtual talks "soon" amid reports the planned meeting will take place as soon as next week. Tensions have soared between the world's two largest economies, in particular over Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy claimed by China which last month made a record number of air incursions near the island. "We will make sure that Taiwan has the means to defend itself because the purpose here is never to get to that point where anyone is actually trying to disrupt the status quo by force," Blinken told an event hosted by The New York Times.
FOREIGN POLICY
Birmingham Star

China's import expo bolsters Belt and Road cooperation

SHANGHAI, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- One week before the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) kicked off, a China-Europe freight train arrived in Shanghai from Hamburg, Germany, completing its first roundtrip on the new route. It was also the first time that CIIE exhibits had been transported via the freight-train...
CHINA
Washington Times

China's 'counteraction' sends warships into U.S. waters

The independent website “The Drive” published photos shot in late August, but only recently were they delivered to the U.S. government’s Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS). “The Drive” revealed that the first caption given by DVIDS stated that “the PLAN taskforce included a guided-missile cruiser, a guided-missile destroyer, a general intelligence vessel, and an auxiliary vessel.”
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

China ‘Clearly’ Aiming to Counter U.S. in Indo-Pacific

China continues to pursue both aviation and maritime capabilities to counter the United States in the Indo-Pacific region, a Pentagon spokesman said Monday. Asked about China’s range targets that are shaped like U.S. warships, Defense Department spokesman John Kirby pointed to the Pentagon’s recent assessment of China’s military power.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Panama#Renewable Energy#Reuters#Asian
atlantanews.net

'Build Back Better World': Biden's Counter to China's Belt and Road

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - U.S. President Joe Biden used the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, to push his vision for a green, collaborative global infrastructure initiative that he said will set a "sustainable path to net-zero emissions by 2050," and also provide an alternative to China's massive Belt and Road Initiative.
U.S. POLITICS
marketplace.org

Biden, G-7, want to counter China’s financing for developing nations

Addressing the COP26 meeting in Glasgow today, President Joe Biden said there was an urgent need for high-quality, climate-friendly infrastructure in developing countries, and that some of the world’s advanced economies would finance that infrastructure globally. It’s part of the “Build Back Better World” initiative the White House and G-7...
U.S. POLITICS
dallassun.com

China Hits Reset on Belt and Road Initiative

SAN FRANCISCO - Green energy is the new focus of China's one-of-a-kind Belt and Road Initiative or BRI, that aims to build a series of infrastructure projects from Asia to Europe. The eco-friendlier version of BRI has caught the attention of some 70 other countries that are getting new infrastructure...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
Shore News Network

U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months

(Reuters) – The United States administered over 9.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the past seven days, the highest weekly total since late May, a White House official said on Saturday. Cyrus Shahpar, the White House’s COVID-19 data director reported the information https://twitter.com/cyrusshahpar46/status/1459605466468610054 in a tweet. Vaccinations of children...
U.S. POLITICS
International Business Times

US Slaps Sanctions On Eritrea Military, Ruling Party For Interference In Ethiopia

The United States slapped sanctions on Eritrea's military and ruling party Friday, accusing them of contributing to the war in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region. The sanctions targeted the Eritrean Defense Force and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki's political party, the People's Front for Democracy and Justice. Also blacklisted were the head...
MILITARY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

62K+
Followers
26K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy