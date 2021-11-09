CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Africa’s Telkom considers strategic partnership for IT business

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African telecom operator Telkom is considering strategic options for its IT business, including a partnership, it said on Tuesday after reporting a 30.4% jump in half-year profit. Telkom’s IT business, which offers enterprise solutions for companies, has been under pressure due to sluggish investments by...

MyChesCo

Rajant and Kiber Announce Strategic Partnership

MALVERN, PA — Rajant Corporation and Kiber have partnered to offer the Kiber3 fully integrated augmented reality solution for remote assistance. Ideally suited for the energy market as well as warehouses and factories, the third generation augmented reality multi-feature wearable device runs over Rajant Kinetic Mesh to empower a workforce in daily industrial operations with instant expertise and remote collaboration through AR technology.
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Telkom SA builds Africa's Top VoLTE network based on Single Voice Core

As of Nov 2021, Telkom VoLTE users in South Africa have reached 4.6M, becoming the largest VoLTE service provider in Africa. Telkom serves 16M mobile users, and launched VoLTE in 2018 and 5G NSA in 2020 respectively. Regarding voice services, Telkom focuses on VoLTE services. In order to develop VoLTE, Telkom orchestrated a holistic KPI system and optimization plan, which has been proven to improve the VoLTE user experience significantly. Through intelligent identification of VoLTE users and auto-provisioning, Telkom saves users the steps to activate VoLTE services. In addition, Telkom cooperated with Apple, Samsung, OPPO and other handset manufacturers to turn on the terminal VoLTE switch by default. With above measures, the number of Telkom VoLTE subscribers has increased by over 3M in last one year. The rapid development of VoLTE enables Telkom to re-farm 2G/3G spectrum for the development of 4G and 5G.
TECHNOLOGY
Shore News Network

S.Africa’s Telkom weighs options to boost tech division

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa’s Telkom is considering options to boost its technology division, including a partnership or acquisition, it said on Tuesday, after weaker-than-expected results at the company’s mobile business hit its shares. Telkom’s technology division, part of its BCX unit, offers information and communication technology services such as cloud...
ECONOMY
telecoms.com

MTN reportedly mulling takeover of Telkom South Africa

Consolidation of the South African telecoms market may be on the cards if a report from Bloomberg has any substance. Those handy ‘people familiar with the matter’ told Bloomberg that MTN Group – Africa’s largest operator group – recently made a takeover approach for Telkom South Africa. Having said that, when Bloomberg asked MTN for confirmation all it got was this statement: “There is no deal on the table in relation to this matter.”
WORLD
#Strategic Partnership#Telkom#Reuters#South African#Bcx#Heps
pv-magazine.com

South Africa’s first solar wheeling project

A 10 MW photovoltaic project developed by Cape Town based solar company SOLA Group has started generating clean energy for the local unit of an Amazon subsidiary three months ahead of schedule. The plant has been described as “the first operational large scale solar wheeling project” in South Africa. South...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Birmingham Star

South Africa's power grid is under pressure: the how and the why

South Africans are facing another round of power cuts despite promises from South Africa's power utility, Eskom, that it would keep the lights on. Unexpected breakdowns and scheduled maintenance at various generation plants have been blamed for reduced generation capacity. These have compromised the stability of the national power grid. Since this affects everyone in the country, The Conversation Africa invited Thinus Booysen and Arnold Rix to explain what the power grid is and what keeps it stable - or not.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Japan's Toshiba announces plan to split into three firms

Toshiba's board has approved a plan to split the storied Japanese conglomerate into three companies, it announced Friday, following tension with shareholders and a controversial takeover offer. The decision comes after months of tumult for the company, including the ouster of its board chairman and revelations that management sought to enlist government help in blocking shareholder action.
BUSINESS
Times Daily

South Africa's local vote will gauge support for ruling ANC

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africans voted Monday in local government elections that will offer an indication if support for the ruling African National Congress has rebounded after waning in recent years. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
ELECTIONS
Times Daily

South Africa's ANC party sees big decline in local elections

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's voters have delivered a significant rebuke to the governing African National Congress, the party of late anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela, which got less than 50% of ballots cast in local government elections. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
ELECTIONS
winemag.com

The Winemakers on a Mission to Protect South Africa’s Oldest Vines

Old vines are a special kind of wine-world treasure. But with varying global definitions of what constitutes an old vine, it’s not always easy to know a site’s full lifespan and story. In South Africa, the Old Vine Project (OVP) aims to remedy any confusion through the registration of sites...
LIFESTYLE
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
Shore News Network

Boeing says getting close to resuming 787 deliveries

DUBAI (Reuters) – Boeing is “getting close” to resuming deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner after suspending them to deal with production flaws, though the schedule depends on ongoing talks with regulators, a top executive said on Saturday. The planemaker is also sticking to plans to deliver its delayed 777X passenger...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Shore News Network

Outline of carbon markets deal emerges at U.N. climate summit

(Reuters) – Negotiators began to close in on a deal to settle rules for carbon markets on Saturday, as talks extended into overtime at the COP26 U.N. climate summit. New draft documents released early Saturday on implementing Article 6 of the 2015 Paris Agreement suggest progress around all three of the key sticking points that have skuppered a deal on the issue at the past two U.N. climate conferences.
ECONOMY
