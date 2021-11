London’s top index ended a strong two-day winning streak on Friday but still closed higher than it had a week earlier.Having pushed to a 21-month high earlier in the day, and got very close to its pre-pandemic level, the FTSE 100 dropped sharply a little while later.The index was at one point just 1.2 points off its February 21 2020 score of 7,404 but ended up giving back all those gains, ending at 7,348.It was a drop on the day of 36 points, or 0.5%.Yet after a strong Thursday, and an even stronger Wednesday, investors had little to be sour...

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO