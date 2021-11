Campaigners at Cop26 have accused energy giant Drax, which runs the biggest wood-burning power station in the world at its North Yorkshire premises, of “greenwashing” the practice of burning wood pellets for energy, calling for an end to this method of power generation.Following protests at the Glasgow summit outside an event at which Drax representatives were speaking, campaigners carrying banners described Drax’s claims of “sustainable wood burning” as “greenwash”, which undermines the core aim of the conference.The protests come days after Drax was dropped from an index of green energy firms amid growing concern within the financial sector over the...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO