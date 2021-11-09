CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian firm Beximco to sell generic version of Merck COVID-19 pill

By Reuters
 4 days ago
(Reuters) – Bangladesh’s Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd said on Tuesday it would begin selling a generic version of Merck’s antiviral pill...

