Asian firm Beximco to sell generic version of Merck COVID-19 pill

Immune cells might ‘abort’ SARS-CoV-2 infection, forestalling a positive PCR or antibody test. You have full access to this article via your institution. Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it1. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells — possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO