Adam Gaudette has a different way of dealing with the stresses of NHL life. Crystals. Sage cleanses. Other symbols that carry meaning and healing. For example, the Chicago Blackhawks forward talked reverently about a necklace that embodies the Norse gods Thor and Odin. “(Thor’s) hammer is a symbol of power and generosity,” Gaudette said Wednesday. “Everybody sees Thor in the movies, but I ...

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO