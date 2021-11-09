Olivia Jade, Jimmie Allen voted off ‘DWTS’; Suni Lee wows as blonde after last week’s viral mishap

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 is well underway, and two celebrity contestants were sent home Monday night in a double elimination. While it's always sad to see a star and their pro dancer partner knocked out of the competition, this latest one was heartbreaking for another reason. Country singer Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater were sent home, and in the show's final moments, Allen began to pay tribute to his late grandmother, Bettie Snead. However, host Tyra Banks cut him off in the middle of his speech.

