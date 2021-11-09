IMF expects GCC reserves to grow by $300-$350 billion in three years on higher oil prices

Oil futures ended Thursday's session with a modest gain, with U.S. prices recouping only a small portion of the more than 3% loss they suffered a day earlier on the back of a weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories and strength in the U.S. dollar. Talk of a release from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve has weighed on oil prices, "although it's not immediately clear what effect such a release might have apart from keeping a lid on prices," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. December West Texas Intermediate oil rose 25 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $81.59 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange following a 3.3% loss on Wednesday.

