CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'He Would Fit Perfectly' - Ex England Player On Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham Of Borussia Dortmund

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has been speaking about why he feels Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund would 'fit perfectly' at Liverpool.

The 18 year old has been linked with the Reds and their interest was confirmed recently by Dortmund's sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TXKDf_0cqwVLLD00
IMAGO / Karina Hessland

Robinson On Why Bellingham And Liverpool Are Made For Each Other

Robinson was speaking to Football Insider about why he thinks Bellingham would be perfect for Liverpool.

“He is already a top-class player at 18.”

“He’s going to be better than Sancho coming out of the Bundesliga as well."

“The way that Liverpool play, he could fit perfectly into their system. The way Klopp plays and what he asks of his players, it would be a great fit."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

“Bellingham could play in that front three or he could play in behind that front three."

“I have been so impressed with him this season. He is direct, he is not afraid to run at defenders and he also has great game management. You can tell he is knowledgeable about the game. He knows the right time to pass the ball."

“The way that Liverpool play, he would fit perfectly into that team."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Kehl
Person
Jude Bellingham
Yardbarker

Jude Bellingham tweets then deletes response to claim that he’s telling people he’s ‘Liverpool bound’ & some Reds fans are baffled

Jude Bellingham had created something of a stir on social media after responding to a claim that he had been saying he was ‘Liverpool bound’. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder responded at the time on Twitter with a gif of himself laughing, with @TheAnfieldAlert catching the tweet in question before the teenager had deleted it.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Jude Bellingham is “Liverpool Bound”

With their current options in the centre of the pitch not getting any younger or any less prone to picking up injuries, the widespread belief is that Liverpool will have to make a significant midfield signing in the summer of 2022. And amongst potential significant midfield singings for a club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jude Bellingham pours cold water on links with a move to Liverpool as Borussia Dortmund amuses at claims an Anfield switch is on the cards

Jude Bellingham has rubbished claims that he is eyeing a move to Liverpool as the Borussia Dortmund youngster put to bed rumours of an Anfield switch on Twitter. Former Premier League star Craig Hignett claimed on Monday that he heard on 'good authority' that Bellingham, 18, had decided to move to Liverpool from Dortmund next summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fearthewall.com

The Daily Bee: Jude Bellingham Linked to Liverpool, and Bayern Makes the Knockout Round

As a young English player whose potential seems nearly limitless, Jude Bellingham is going to have no shortage of clubs interested in bringing him on. While his contract doesn’t expire until 2025 and there’s no indication he wants to leave any time soon, many clubs will show interest nonetheless. The latest is Liverpool, who the usual suspects of tabloids have linked to Jude Bellingham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#England#Borussia Dortmund#Reds
FanSided

Jude Bellingham laughs off Borussia Dortmund exit rumours

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has rubbished claims that he could be on his way to Liverpool next summer. Jude Bellingham is reportedly attracting the interest of Liverpool, with former footballer Craig Hignett bizarrely claiming that he has it on good authority that the move is ‘dead certain’. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder reacted to the rumour on Monday and laughed off claims that he is Liverpool-bound.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Lee Carsley hits back at Jurgen Klopp and insists he would 'never put a player at risk injury-wise'... after Liverpool boss was left unhappy when Curtis Jones aggravated his groin issue on England U21 duty last month

Boss Lee Carsley insists he would never put his England Under-21 stars at risk after criticism from Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool manager Klopp was unhappy Curtis Jones returned to Anfield injured after international duty last month. He questioned why Jones played 33 minutes against Andorra - where he set up Emile Smith Rowe's winner after coming off the bench.
SOCCER
finehomesandliving.com

Where should Bellingham go after Borussia?

Rumors surrounding Bellingham's potential new club have been plentiful last summer, and soon they will come up again and again in the press at regular intervals until Jude moves to the great team. Which one?. This week wasn't the best one for Borussia. Some players may think of leaving the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Reliable Source Confirms Steven Gerrard Deal To Become Aston Villa Manager Is 'All But Done'

A source close to Aston Villa has confirmed that the deal to take former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard from Rangers to become Aston Villa manager is 'all but done'. Ashley Preece who is the Villa correspondent for the Birmingham Mail has claimed on twitter that the midlands club and Chief Executive Christian Purslow are about to land their number one target.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

'We Have Evolved': Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold On His Connection With Mohamed Salah

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has enjoyed a fantastic start to the 2021/22 campaign - especially with his somewhat telepathic link to his right-sided partner, Mohamed Salah. The Scouser has provided seven assists already this campaign, including several for Liverpool's Egyptian King. Both players were involved in goals as Liverpool lost...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
268
Followers
2K+
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy