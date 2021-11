You've likely seen or heard about The Elf on the Shelf, aka that Scout Elf that descends upon households with children throughout the month of December. But did you know that the Elf actually originated with a book authored by a mother-and-daughter duo to share a tradition they'd had in their house for years? In fact, there's a lot most of us don't know about the meaning behind The Elf on the Shelf and how it became a popular holiday hallmark. And who better to share that story than the creators of The Elf on the Shelf themselves?

