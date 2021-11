This has been an album that fans have been begging for throughout the year and now, we have finally received Silk Sonic’s project. The dynamic collective consists of Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, and their team of talented musicians who have effortlessly blended the retro sounds of the ‘70s with a modern take on R&B. When they first formally announced their collaboration with "Leave the Door Open," fans couldn't get enough of the single. On Friday (November 12), they have returned with An Evening with Silk Sonic, and Paak and Mars caught up with Rolling Stone months ago to explain why they wanted to make "feel good" music.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO