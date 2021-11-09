CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Hammer to Hyphy to Tech Industry Frontrunner?

Cover picture for the articleBay Area Hip-Hop Culture is poised to Take-Over the NFT Revolution. Today sayBLOWE.io announced the first ever NFT marketplace geared toward Hip-Hop culture, specifically, Bay Area Hip-Hop culture. From Artists to Brands to Influencers and Non-Profit movements; Bay Area Hip-Hop Culture creators now can leverage Non-Fungible Token technology. sayBLOWE’s mission is...

