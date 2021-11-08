CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Canada's oil sands tiptoe to record output, but keep a lid on spending

By Nia Williams, Rod Nickel
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N2gGR_0cqwTxVt00

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Canada's oil sands are inching toward record production, as the country's biggest producers squeeze more barrels out of existing assets, but they are holding back on big spending despite some of the highest oil prices in seven years.

The oil sands, which make up the bulk of Canada's production, are on track to reach 3.5 million barrels per day (bpd) by year-end, surpassing January's record of 3.25 million bpd, said Matt Murphy, analyst at investment bank Tudor, Pickering, Holt.

Oil demand is rebounding as expanding COVID-19 vaccination rates spur greater economic activity, and as the OPEC+ group of major producers ignores U.S. calls to raise supply faster. Those factors have driven global prices to more than $80 per barrel.

Canada's majors all signaled recently, however, that they have no plans to take on big new projects or significant expansions to existing facilities.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) (CNRL), Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO) and Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) elected instead to increase dividends to take advantage of stronger revenues.

Those producers are scheduled to unveil 2022 capital budgets in coming weeks, but will prioritize small expansions and efficiencies to their sites to raise output.

Total Canadian production, including conventional crude oil and condensate, hit a record of 4.96 million bpd in December 2019, according to the Canada Energy Regulator. Canada produced 4.67 million bpd in August 2021, the most recent data available.

Cenovus plans to raise production through small expansions and reducing bottlenecks to assets it acquired this year, rather than big projects, Chief Executive Alex Pourbaix said.

"These projects have way lower capital, they have very high returns and we can bring them into service in very short order," Pourbaix said in an interview. "They're actually much more compelling economically than looking at the large-scale, phased expansions that cost several billion dollars and take five to six years to construct."

Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO), majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), has a number of projects planned for its Kearl oil sands plant that will increase production to 280,000 bpd by 2025 from 265,000 bpd this year, CEO Brad Corson said.

CNRL President Tim McKay said the company is focusing on efforts like introducing solvents to boost production at thermal oil sands operations and reduce emissions from natural gas.

"Given what we have been through with all the volatility with oil and gas prices, it's very difficult to go out and sanction major expenditure," McKay said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

S.Korea imports no Iran crude oil for October -customs

SEOUL, Nov 15 (Reuters) - S.Korea imports no Iran crude oil for October and a year ago, preliminary data from Korea Customs Service showed on Monday. The world’s fifth-largest crude buyer imported a total 11.4 million tonnes of crude last month against 11.1 million tonnes imported a year ago, the data also showed.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russia's Rosneft plans to grow oil output by over 1% this year

MOSCOW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s top oil company Rosneft plans to increase its liquid hydrocarbon production by over 1% this year, the company said on Friday. Combined with gas, total hydrocarbon production is seen growing by 4% in 2021 versus last year, Rosneft said. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alison Williams)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Company#Canada#Big Oil#Suncor Energy Inc#Su To
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes reports a third-straight weekly rise in U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by four to 454 this week. That followed increases in each of the previous two weeks, including a climb of six oil rigs last week, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, climbed by six to stand at 556, according to Baker Hughes. December West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade lower, down 89 cents, or 1.1%, at $80.70 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Pot producers lift Toronto index to record high

(Updates prices, adds analyst comments) Nov 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index extended gains to scale an all-time peak on Friday, keeping it on course for a second straight weekly rise, with cannabis stocks leading gains in the healthcare sector. At 9:45 a.m. ET (14:45 GMT), the Toronto Stock...
STOCKS
OilPrice.com

Biden’s $1 Trillion Spending Package Will Boost Oil Demand

The Democratic-sponsored $1-trillion infrastructure bill last weekend became the latest bullish driver of oil prices. More consumption growth lies in wait once travel begins in earnest and jet fuel demand picks up. The Biden Administration has limited options to keep oil prices in check this winter. Amid efforts by the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
MarketWatch

Oil futures extend losses to third week

Oil futures fell on Friday, suffering a third-straight weekly decline as traders continued to weigh the likelihood of a U.S. release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve or a ban on oil exports to combat high oil and gasoline prices. During a White House press conference Friday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that all options remain on the table, but no decisions have been made. "What this tells us is that behind the scenes in the White House, they're not quite sure what to do," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. Some say that a ban on U.S. oil exports would only reduce U.S. production and put domestic oil workers out of work, with little impact on gasoline prices, while an SPR release may only have a short-term impact, he said. December West Texas Intermediate oil fell 80 cents, or 1%, to settle at $80.79 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices based on the front-month contract ended the week with a 0.6% loss, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
sanantoniopost.com

Russia set to reach record high pre-Covid oil output levels

The Russian Ministry of Energy has said the nation's oil production could once again reach record highs comparable to the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing oil market crisis. "We believe that in 2023-2024 production will amount to about 560 million tons. Our task is to ensure the competitiveness of our resource on the global market, and not to chase only the production figure," Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said in an interview with business daily Kommersant, published on Wednesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX retreats from record high as inflation spooks investors

TORONTO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday as investors worried that accelerating inflation could lead to central banks raising interest rates more rapidly than expected, with the index pulling back from a record high the day before. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended...
STOCKS
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Canada's TSX hits 3rd straight record on U.S. cannabis report, global sentiment

* TSX ends up 100.72 points, or 0.5%, at 21,556.54. * Energy, materials sectors up 1.2% (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to close) Nov 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index closed at a record for the third straight day on Monday, with cannabis stocks leading the charge on a report of a U.S. Republican-led marijuana legalization bill, and the Congressional passage of a $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill also lifting sentiment.
STOCKS
mediaite.com

U.S. Energy Secretary Bursts Out Laughing When Asked Her Plan to Increase Oil Production in America

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm burst out laughing when asked on Friday about her plan to increase oil production in the United States amid increasing gas prices. “In Sturgis, Mich., it is $2.89 a gallon. I guess that’s better than in California,” Bloomberg Radio host Tom Keene asked Granholm, a former Michigan governor, on Bloomberg Surveillance. “What is the Granholm plan to increase oil production in America.”
STURGIS, MI
The Free Press - TFP

Oil Prices Surge Again After OPEC Ignores Biden

Oil prices surged again Friday after foreign producers ignored the Biden administration’s repeated requests to boost output and resolve global shortages. U.S. crude oil surpassed $80 per barrel while the lead foreign index broke $81 per barrel, both rising more than 1.5% compared to one day earlier, on Friday morning, according to the latest data. The Middle Eastern cartel Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its Russian counterpart, collectively known as OPEC+, rebuked the Biden administration Thursday and chose not to alter previously announced plans.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil rises after OPEC+ rebuffs U.S. call to boost output

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose above $81 a barrel on Friday after OPEC+ producers rebuffed a U.S. call to raise supply to cool the market, sticking to plans for a gradual increase in output after cuts made in the face of the coronavirus crisis. Brent crude rose 52 cents, or...
TRAFFIC
StreetInsider.com

Oil gains as supply concerns loom after OPEC+ output plan

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Crude prices settled higher on Friday fuelled by renewed supply concerns after OPEC+ producers rebuffed a U.S. call to accelerate output increases even as demand nears pre-pandemic levels. Brent crude rose $2.20 to settle at $82.74 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) gained $2.46 to...
CUSHING, OK
Birmingham Star

Russia, OPEC Resist U.S. Pressure For Major Increase In Oil Output

Major oil-producing nations agreed to maintain their modest increase in output despite pressure from Washington and other major consuming nations for a larger rise to help put a lid on surging energy prices. The so-called OPEC+ group -- 13 member nations and 10 of their partners -- on November 4...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oil Jumps As Markets Expect OPEC+ To Leave Output Plan Intact

OPEC+, which meets later Thursday via video conference, has shown little signs it plans to waver from its plan to raise oil production gradually, despite pressure from senile presidents and consuming nations to temper high prices. The OPEC+ alliance’s plan is to raise output by 400k b/d each month to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

224K+
Followers
238K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy