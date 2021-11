Everyone knows USC is expensive. For the 2021-22 school year, tuition is $60,446, and that number does not even include housing or dining. Students who struggle to pay tuition often look for cheaper ways to fulfill their graduation requirements, such as graduating early or transferring units from community colleges. However, by placing strict requirements on the academic system, USC makes it extremely hard for students to save money.

