It’s still premature but the early returns on the Russell Westbrook trade do not look so good at the moment. In six games for the Lakers, Westbrook is averaging 18 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 8.7 assists. Obviously, these numbers aren’t bad considering he has to share the court with two other superstars in Anthony Davis and LeBron James, but one would hope his efficiency would be higher than his numbers career wise. With 5.7 turnovers and shooting the three at a 20.8% on four attempts, they aren’t looking too good at the moment.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO