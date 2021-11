In the cryptocurrency industry, the past months have seen the rise of dog meme coins inspired by many Infuencers. Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and particularly Floki Inu (FLOKI), now sits at a market capitalization of approximately $2.4 billion at the time of publishing this article. Lately, there has been a new wave of cat memes coins inspired by Schrodinger. It is now apparent that a new trend of cat memes is taking over the bull market, as Bitcoin (BTC) hits an all-time high of $68,641.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO