Florida State

This Is How Many People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine in Florida

By Samuel Stebbins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cqwRE1I00 As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant.

According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans -- or 10.8% of the 18 and older population -- say they will either probably or definitely not get the vaccination.

Many Americans who have yet to be vaccinated cite one of three reasons: either they are concerned about possible side effects, or they want to wait to see if it is safe, or it is difficult for them to obtain a vaccination. Others cite different reasons.

Nationwide, 17,000,000 people, 6.8% of the adult population, do not trust the COVID-19 vaccines, and another 9,970,000, or 4.0%, do not think COVID-19 is a big threat. Additionally, 15,250,000 American adults, or 6.1% of the 18 and older population, have not been vaccinated because they do not trust the government.

In Florida, an estimated 2,001,800 adults, or 11.7%, say they will likely refuse the vaccine. Of all adults in the state, 7.2% will refuse because they do not trust the COVID-19 vaccine specifically, 3.6% because they do not think COVID-19 is a big threat, and 6.2% because they distrust the government.

Despite pockets of resistance, Florida is doing a better job at vaccinating its population quickly than most states. So far, 60.6% of Florida’s population are fully vaccinated, compared to 59.2% of all Americans.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 3,656,010 confirmed cases of the virus in the Florida, and a total of 59,499 residents have died as a result.

All survey data used in this story was published by the Census on Oct. 20, 2021. All data related to COVID-19 infections, fatalities, and vaccinations is current as of Nov. 5, 2021.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

State Share adult pop. of who will likely refuse vaccination Pop. currently fully vaccinated Total COVID-19 infections to date Total COVID-19 deaths to date
Alabama 15.5% 45.2% 834,582 15,734
Alaska 13.6% 52.5% 135,325 711
Arizona 11.3% 54.3% 1,175,520 21,273
Arkansas 13.7% 48.4% 514,539 8,434
California 7.9% 61.7% 4,919,465 71,646
Colorado 8.6% 62.7% 752,998 8,308
Connecticut 6.0% 70.9% 404,218 8,776
Delaware 9.7% 60.6% 144,755 2,096
Florida 11.7% 60.6% 3,656,010 59,499
Georgia 12.0% 49.1% 1,638,606 29,310
Hawaii 11.9% 59.9% 81,850 911
Idaho 14.9% 45.1% 294,485 3,600
Illinois 13.5% 60.6% 1,705,777 28,772
Indiana 11.0% 50.4% 1,025,957 16,841
Iowa 14.7% 55.8% 491,463 7,069
Kansas 14.0% 53.6% 438,196 6,448
Kentucky 13.2% 51.1% 748,202 9,856
Louisiana 16.4% 47.9% 760,691 14,585
Maine 10.4% 71.3% 106,469 1,197
Maryland 4.7% 66.3% 563,696 10,939
Massachusetts 7.0% 69.9% 857,959 19,046
Michigan 15.1% 53.7% 1,297,496 23,879
Minnesota 10.6% 61.9% 807,956 8,885
Mississippi 12.5% 45.9% 505,661 10,134
Missouri 15.5% 50.2% 858,900 12,213
Montana 18.0% 51.2% 178,980 2,396
Nebraska 14.9% 56.7% 288,257 2,988
Nevada 12.7% 54.2% 453,297 7,677
New Hampshire 6.8% 63.5% 137,778 1,581
New Jersey 5.4% 66.6% 1,202,251 28,011
New Mexico 8.1% 62.5% 279,670 5,085
New York 5.9% 66.9% 2,571,790 56,116
North Carolina 11.4% 53.7% 1,485,455 18,191
North Dakota 17.8% 48.0% 150,467 1,784
Ohio 13.6% 52.2% 1,556,208 24,763
Oklahoma 16.4% 50.7% 647,637 10,929
Oregon 11.0% 63.6% 369,815 4,469
Pennsylvania 13.9% 61.1% 1,575,184 31,711
Rhode Island 7.9% 71.5% 180,488 2,881
South Carolina 14.8% 51.0% 900,464 13,802
South Dakota 18.2% 53.4% 156,123 2,253
Tennessee 13.1% 48.4% 1,284,527 16,450
Texas 10.0% 54.2% 4,233,278 70,293
Utah 14.3% 54.9% 556,463 3,262
Vermont 4.2% 71.4% 37,783 357
Virginia 5.6% 63.7% 932,173 14,089
Washington 7.1% 64.5% 733,535 8,727
West Virginia 14.8% 40.8% 274,508 4,490
Wisconsin 14.9% 58.7% 893,028 9,495
Wyoming 25.0% 44.4% 104,403 1,243

