This Is How Many People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine in Florida
As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant.
According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans -- or 10.8% of the 18 and older population -- say they will either probably or definitely not get the vaccination.
Many Americans who have yet to be vaccinated cite one of three reasons: either they are concerned about possible side effects, or they want to wait to see if it is safe, or it is difficult for them to obtain a vaccination. Others cite different reasons.
Nationwide, 17,000,000 people, 6.8% of the adult population, do not trust the COVID-19 vaccines, and another 9,970,000, or 4.0%, do not think COVID-19 is a big threat. Additionally, 15,250,000 American adults, or 6.1% of the 18 and older population, have not been vaccinated because they do not trust the government.
In Florida, an estimated 2,001,800 adults, or 11.7%, say they will likely refuse the vaccine. Of all adults in the state, 7.2% will refuse because they do not trust the COVID-19 vaccine specifically, 3.6% because they do not think COVID-19 is a big threat, and 6.2% because they distrust the government.
Despite pockets of resistance, Florida is doing a better job at vaccinating its population quickly than most states. So far, 60.6% of Florida’s population are fully vaccinated, compared to 59.2% of all Americans.
Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 3,656,010 confirmed cases of the virus in the Florida, and a total of 59,499 residents have died as a result.
All survey data used in this story was published by the Census on Oct. 20, 2021. All data related to COVID-19 infections, fatalities, and vaccinations is current as of Nov. 5, 2021.
|State
|Share adult pop. of who will likely refuse vaccination
|Pop. currently fully vaccinated
|Total COVID-19 infections to date
|Total COVID-19 deaths to date
|Alabama
|15.5%
|45.2%
|834,582
|15,734
|Alaska
|13.6%
|52.5%
|135,325
|711
|Arizona
|11.3%
|54.3%
|1,175,520
|21,273
|Arkansas
|13.7%
|48.4%
|514,539
|8,434
|California
|7.9%
|61.7%
|4,919,465
|71,646
|Colorado
|8.6%
|62.7%
|752,998
|8,308
|Connecticut
|6.0%
|70.9%
|404,218
|8,776
|Delaware
|9.7%
|60.6%
|144,755
|2,096
|Florida
|11.7%
|60.6%
|3,656,010
|59,499
|Georgia
|12.0%
|49.1%
|1,638,606
|29,310
|Hawaii
|11.9%
|59.9%
|81,850
|911
|Idaho
|14.9%
|45.1%
|294,485
|3,600
|Illinois
|13.5%
|60.6%
|1,705,777
|28,772
|Indiana
|11.0%
|50.4%
|1,025,957
|16,841
|Iowa
|14.7%
|55.8%
|491,463
|7,069
|Kansas
|14.0%
|53.6%
|438,196
|6,448
|Kentucky
|13.2%
|51.1%
|748,202
|9,856
|Louisiana
|16.4%
|47.9%
|760,691
|14,585
|Maine
|10.4%
|71.3%
|106,469
|1,197
|Maryland
|4.7%
|66.3%
|563,696
|10,939
|Massachusetts
|7.0%
|69.9%
|857,959
|19,046
|Michigan
|15.1%
|53.7%
|1,297,496
|23,879
|Minnesota
|10.6%
|61.9%
|807,956
|8,885
|Mississippi
|12.5%
|45.9%
|505,661
|10,134
|Missouri
|15.5%
|50.2%
|858,900
|12,213
|Montana
|18.0%
|51.2%
|178,980
|2,396
|Nebraska
|14.9%
|56.7%
|288,257
|2,988
|Nevada
|12.7%
|54.2%
|453,297
|7,677
|New Hampshire
|6.8%
|63.5%
|137,778
|1,581
|New Jersey
|5.4%
|66.6%
|1,202,251
|28,011
|New Mexico
|8.1%
|62.5%
|279,670
|5,085
|New York
|5.9%
|66.9%
|2,571,790
|56,116
|North Carolina
|11.4%
|53.7%
|1,485,455
|18,191
|North Dakota
|17.8%
|48.0%
|150,467
|1,784
|Ohio
|13.6%
|52.2%
|1,556,208
|24,763
|Oklahoma
|16.4%
|50.7%
|647,637
|10,929
|Oregon
|11.0%
|63.6%
|369,815
|4,469
|Pennsylvania
|13.9%
|61.1%
|1,575,184
|31,711
|Rhode Island
|7.9%
|71.5%
|180,488
|2,881
|South Carolina
|14.8%
|51.0%
|900,464
|13,802
|South Dakota
|18.2%
|53.4%
|156,123
|2,253
|Tennessee
|13.1%
|48.4%
|1,284,527
|16,450
|Texas
|10.0%
|54.2%
|4,233,278
|70,293
|Utah
|14.3%
|54.9%
|556,463
|3,262
|Vermont
|4.2%
|71.4%
|37,783
|357
|Virginia
|5.6%
|63.7%
|932,173
|14,089
|Washington
|7.1%
|64.5%
|733,535
|8,727
|West Virginia
|14.8%
|40.8%
|274,508
|4,490
|Wisconsin
|14.9%
|58.7%
|893,028
|9,495
|Wyoming
|25.0%
|44.4%
|104,403
|1,243
