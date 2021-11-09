CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

This Is How Many People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine in Arkansas

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cqwRCFq00 As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant.

According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans -- or 10.8% of the 18 and older population -- say they will either probably or definitely not get the vaccination.

Many Americans who have yet to be vaccinated cite one of three reasons: either they are concerned about possible side effects, or they want to wait to see if it is safe, or it is difficult for them to obtain a vaccination. Others cite different reasons.

Nationwide, 17,000,000 people, 6.8% of the adult population, do not trust the COVID-19 vaccines, and another 9,970,000, or 4.0%, do not think COVID-19 is a big threat. Additionally, 15,250,000 American adults, or 6.1% of the 18 and older population, have not been vaccinated because they do not trust the government.

In Arkansas, an estimated 308,100 adults, or 13.7%, say they will likely refuse the vaccine. Of all adults in the state, 7.9% will refuse because they do not trust the COVID-19 vaccine specifically, 4.8% because they do not think COVID-19 is a big threat, and 8.4% because they distrust the government.

Perhaps due in part to pockets of resistance, Arkansas is struggling to vaccinate its population rapidly. So far, 48.4% of Arkansas’s population are fully vaccinated, compared to 59.2% of all Americans.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 514,539 confirmed cases of the virus in the Arkansas, and a total of 8,434 residents have died as a result.

All survey data used in this story was published by the Census on Oct. 20, 2021. All data related to COVID-19 infections, fatalities, and vaccinations is current as of Nov. 5, 2021.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

State Share adult pop. of who will likely refuse vaccination Pop. currently fully vaccinated Total COVID-19 infections to date Total COVID-19 deaths to date
Alabama 15.5% 45.2% 834,582 15,734
Alaska 13.6% 52.5% 135,325 711
Arizona 11.3% 54.3% 1,175,520 21,273
Arkansas 13.7% 48.4% 514,539 8,434
California 7.9% 61.7% 4,919,465 71,646
Colorado 8.6% 62.7% 752,998 8,308
Connecticut 6.0% 70.9% 404,218 8,776
Delaware 9.7% 60.6% 144,755 2,096
Florida 11.7% 60.6% 3,656,010 59,499
Georgia 12.0% 49.1% 1,638,606 29,310
Hawaii 11.9% 59.9% 81,850 911
Idaho 14.9% 45.1% 294,485 3,600
Illinois 13.5% 60.6% 1,705,777 28,772
Indiana 11.0% 50.4% 1,025,957 16,841
Iowa 14.7% 55.8% 491,463 7,069
Kansas 14.0% 53.6% 438,196 6,448
Kentucky 13.2% 51.1% 748,202 9,856
Louisiana 16.4% 47.9% 760,691 14,585
Maine 10.4% 71.3% 106,469 1,197
Maryland 4.7% 66.3% 563,696 10,939
Massachusetts 7.0% 69.9% 857,959 19,046
Michigan 15.1% 53.7% 1,297,496 23,879
Minnesota 10.6% 61.9% 807,956 8,885
Mississippi 12.5% 45.9% 505,661 10,134
Missouri 15.5% 50.2% 858,900 12,213
Montana 18.0% 51.2% 178,980 2,396
Nebraska 14.9% 56.7% 288,257 2,988
Nevada 12.7% 54.2% 453,297 7,677
New Hampshire 6.8% 63.5% 137,778 1,581
New Jersey 5.4% 66.6% 1,202,251 28,011
New Mexico 8.1% 62.5% 279,670 5,085
New York 5.9% 66.9% 2,571,790 56,116
North Carolina 11.4% 53.7% 1,485,455 18,191
North Dakota 17.8% 48.0% 150,467 1,784
Ohio 13.6% 52.2% 1,556,208 24,763
Oklahoma 16.4% 50.7% 647,637 10,929
Oregon 11.0% 63.6% 369,815 4,469
Pennsylvania 13.9% 61.1% 1,575,184 31,711
Rhode Island 7.9% 71.5% 180,488 2,881
South Carolina 14.8% 51.0% 900,464 13,802
South Dakota 18.2% 53.4% 156,123 2,253
Tennessee 13.1% 48.4% 1,284,527 16,450
Texas 10.0% 54.2% 4,233,278 70,293
Utah 14.3% 54.9% 556,463 3,262
Vermont 4.2% 71.4% 37,783 357
Virginia 5.6% 63.7% 932,173 14,089
Washington 7.1% 64.5% 733,535 8,727
West Virginia 14.8% 40.8% 274,508 4,490
Wisconsin 14.9% 58.7% 893,028 9,495
Wyoming 25.0% 44.4% 104,403 1,243

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
LABOR ISSUES
KTVZ

Where people in Oregon are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.
OREGON STATE
International Business Times

325 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Died Of COVID-19; 48% Took Pfizer Vaccine

More than 300 individuals in Oregon who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have died of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state’s health department. Health officials say that COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated residents in Oregon are still rising even as infection rates continue...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Arkansas COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Kentucky State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
Local
Arkansas Health
EatThis

If You Live Here, You're in Danger, Virus Expert Warns

Despite some declines in coronavirus cases, there are "states where the per capita case rates are more than double the national average, which sits at about 21 cases per a hundred thousand residents," warns virus expert Michael Osterholm. Which states are in the most precarious situations? Read on to see which states he named—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in West Virginia

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 734,447 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 224 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In West Virginia, deaths attributable to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#The U S Census Bureau#Census
Best Life

These 2 Highly Vaccinated States Are Seeing Their Worst COVID Surges Yet

Even though there isn't a corner of the U.S. that the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't affected, spikes in cases have hit different areas at different times. Fortunately, vaccines have helped keep national numbers far below the worst heights seen last winter, even as last summer's Delta variant-fueled surge showed that the virus was still spreading rapidly through places where fewer shots had been administered. But as autumn carries on, other states are now beginning to see some of their worst COVID surges to date, despite having high rates of vaccinated residents—especially Vermont and Maine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where the Most People Are Quitting Their Jobs

The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released the August State Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary, which tracks job openings, hire rates, layoffs, and what it terms as “quits” — employees who leave voluntarily. The state where the most people are quitting their jobs is Kentucky. People considered as “quits” leave their jobs on their […]
ECONOMY
Fortune

Why states like Texas won’t be able to stop Biden’s vaccine mandates

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. First the country fought over social distancing. Then masks. And now the battle has come for COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Last week, businesses in Texas were left reeling when Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive...
TEXAS STATE
local21news.com

Senator Corman tests positive for COVID-19

PENNSYLVANIA — Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman has tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement released from his office the Senator is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms, and plans to work from home while quarantining. The full statement reads:. "“Like many Americans, this morning Senator Corman tested positive for COVID-19,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

The Drunkest County in Every State

Each day, at dinner tables and social functions across the country, millions of adults enjoy alcohol responsibly. Moderate drinking — defined as two standard drinks per day for men and one standard drink for women — carries relatively little risk, and may even have some health benefits. However, beyond this threshold, alcohol can only be […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

West Virginia: First to worst in COVID-19 vaccine efforts

When COVID-19 vaccines first became available, Ric Griffith’s family-owned drugstore was among 250 mom-and-pop pharmacies that helped West Virginia get off to the fastest start of any state in vaccinating its residents. Republican Gov. Jim Justice went on national news shows to declare West Virginia — a place that regularly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
siouxlandnews.com

Gov. Reynolds signs bill exempting COVID-19 vaccine mandates into law.

Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill exempting COVID-19 vaccine mandates into law Friday. The bill passed both the Iowa House and Senate, Thursday during a special session focused on redistricting. Reynolds said she's proud to sign the bill into law. “This is a major step forward in protecting Iowans’ freedoms...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Center Square

Missouri governor considering unemployment benefits for those fired for refusing federally mandated COVID-19 vaccinations

(The Center Square) – If a worker is fired for not getting a federally mandated COVID-19 vaccination, Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson wants to help them. “You see what Iowa just did,” Parson said Thursday in an interview with The Center Square. “I think we want to make sure civil rights or civil liberties are being exercised. If somebody has religious conviction, we want to make sure that's upheld – whatever that takes. And if it's for health reasons, we want to include that, too.”
MISSOURI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

69K+
Followers
42K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy