CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

This Is How Many People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine in Arizona

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cqwR8oB00 As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant.

According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans -- or 10.8% of the 18 and older population -- say they will either probably or definitely not get the vaccination.

Many Americans who have yet to be vaccinated cite one of three reasons: either they are concerned about possible side effects, or they want to wait to see if it is safe, or it is difficult for them to obtain a vaccination. Others cite different reasons.

Nationwide, 17,000,000 people, 6.8% of the adult population, do not trust the COVID-19 vaccines, and another 9,970,000, or 4.0%, do not think COVID-19 is a big threat. Additionally, 15,250,000 American adults, or 6.1% of the 18 and older population, have not been vaccinated because they do not trust the government.

In Arizona, an estimated 632,000 adults, or 11.3%, say they will likely refuse the vaccine. Of all adults in the state, 8.0% will refuse because they do not trust the COVID-19 vaccine specifically, 4.9% because they do not think COVID-19 is a big threat, and 6.9% because they distrust the government.

Perhaps due in part to pockets of resistance, Arizona is struggling to vaccinate its population rapidly. So far, 54.3% of Arizona’s population are fully vaccinated, compared to 59.2% of all Americans.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 1,175,520 confirmed cases of the virus in the Arizona, and a total of 21,273 residents have died as a result.

All survey data used in this story was published by the Census on Oct. 20, 2021. All data related to COVID-19 infections, fatalities, and vaccinations is current as of Nov. 5, 2021.

These are all the counties in Arizona where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

State Share adult pop. of who will likely refuse vaccination Pop. currently fully vaccinated Total COVID-19 infections to date Total COVID-19 deaths to date
Alabama 15.5% 45.2% 834,582 15,734
Alaska 13.6% 52.5% 135,325 711
Arizona 11.3% 54.3% 1,175,520 21,273
Arkansas 13.7% 48.4% 514,539 8,434
California 7.9% 61.7% 4,919,465 71,646
Colorado 8.6% 62.7% 752,998 8,308
Connecticut 6.0% 70.9% 404,218 8,776
Delaware 9.7% 60.6% 144,755 2,096
Florida 11.7% 60.6% 3,656,010 59,499
Georgia 12.0% 49.1% 1,638,606 29,310
Hawaii 11.9% 59.9% 81,850 911
Idaho 14.9% 45.1% 294,485 3,600
Illinois 13.5% 60.6% 1,705,777 28,772
Indiana 11.0% 50.4% 1,025,957 16,841
Iowa 14.7% 55.8% 491,463 7,069
Kansas 14.0% 53.6% 438,196 6,448
Kentucky 13.2% 51.1% 748,202 9,856
Louisiana 16.4% 47.9% 760,691 14,585
Maine 10.4% 71.3% 106,469 1,197
Maryland 4.7% 66.3% 563,696 10,939
Massachusetts 7.0% 69.9% 857,959 19,046
Michigan 15.1% 53.7% 1,297,496 23,879
Minnesota 10.6% 61.9% 807,956 8,885
Mississippi 12.5% 45.9% 505,661 10,134
Missouri 15.5% 50.2% 858,900 12,213
Montana 18.0% 51.2% 178,980 2,396
Nebraska 14.9% 56.7% 288,257 2,988
Nevada 12.7% 54.2% 453,297 7,677
New Hampshire 6.8% 63.5% 137,778 1,581
New Jersey 5.4% 66.6% 1,202,251 28,011
New Mexico 8.1% 62.5% 279,670 5,085
New York 5.9% 66.9% 2,571,790 56,116
North Carolina 11.4% 53.7% 1,485,455 18,191
North Dakota 17.8% 48.0% 150,467 1,784
Ohio 13.6% 52.2% 1,556,208 24,763
Oklahoma 16.4% 50.7% 647,637 10,929
Oregon 11.0% 63.6% 369,815 4,469
Pennsylvania 13.9% 61.1% 1,575,184 31,711
Rhode Island 7.9% 71.5% 180,488 2,881
South Carolina 14.8% 51.0% 900,464 13,802
South Dakota 18.2% 53.4% 156,123 2,253
Tennessee 13.1% 48.4% 1,284,527 16,450
Texas 10.0% 54.2% 4,233,278 70,293
Utah 14.3% 54.9% 556,463 3,262
Vermont 4.2% 71.4% 37,783 357
Virginia 5.6% 63.7% 932,173 14,089
Washington 7.1% 64.5% 733,535 8,727
West Virginia 14.8% 40.8% 274,508 4,490
Wisconsin 14.9% 58.7% 893,028 9,495
Wyoming 25.0% 44.4% 104,403 1,243

Comments / 0

Related
Michael Loren

California's mass exodus is headed largely to one state

They're calling it the "mass exodus." Families and individuals who lived in large cities before the Covid-19 pandemic are rumored to be headed in large numbers outside the cities. While the term "mass exodus" does not reflect the more subtle U.S. Census data, there is a trend that has been seen in the migration of Californians.
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in West Virginia

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 734,447 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 224 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In West Virginia, deaths attributable to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Arizona Health
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Utah State
Local
Arizona Government
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Sleep Deprived City in Every State

Sleep is a key component of a healthy lifestyle. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults get at least seven hours of sleep each night — and falling short of this target carries a number of risks. Still, nearly 90 million American adults are not getting enough sleep. Americans who do not […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#The U S Census Bureau#Census
24/7 Wall St.

The Metro Areas With the Highest Murder Rate in Every State

The U.S. murder rate is at its highest level in nearly two and half decades. A total of 21,570 murders were committed nationwide in 2020, up nearly 30% from the previous year — the largest annual increase on record. The rash of deadly violence came during a tumultuous year in American history. The COVID-19 pandemic […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Gov. Jared Polis Cites New Mexico As Example Of Why He’s Not Planning To Bring Back Mask Mandate

DENVER (CBS4) – The Governor of Colorado says he does not plan on bringing back a mask mandate throughout the state even as COVID-19 cases surge. Gov. Jared Polis said he would leave masking orders to the counties, citing that neighboring New Mexico has a mask mandate and cases were comparable to those seen in Colorado. However, Polis did push for more people to get vaccinated. “It has never been more dangerous for the unvaccinated than it is right now,” Polis said. Colorado is one of the most infected states in the nation. One in every 48 Coloradans are infected and symptomatic. However,...
COLORADO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Least Drunk County in Every State

Each year, alcohol misuse is directly linked to diseases and accidents that kill an estimated 95,000 Americans. Excessive drinking also costs the economy hundreds of billions of dollars annually, mostly in lost productivity.  Excessive drinking — along with tobacco use, not enough exercise, and poor nutrition — is one of four main risk factors for […]
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: State Health Officials Plan For Rationing Care At Hospitals

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado health care providers are creating protocols for treatment in the event they need to start rationing care. State Epidemiologist, Dr. Rachel Herlihy says, if the rate of adults getting COVID-19 booster shots doesn’t improve, Colorado will have more than 2,200 people hospitalized with COVID by the first of the year. That would be the most the state has had during the pandemic. (credit: CBS) Dr. Anuj Mehta developed a draft plan that no one wants to see implemented. It would prioritize who gets treated at the hospital and who gets sent home. While it is still preliminary, the initial draft...
COLORADO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Cities With the Smallest Income Gaps

The United States has some of the highest levels of income and wealth inequality in the world. U.S. Federal Reserve data shows that the wealthiest 10% of Americans control $93.8 trillion, more than double the $40.3 trillion in the hands of the remaining 90% of Americans.  The income and wealth divide only appears to be […]
ECONOMY
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — "A lot happens in a year." It's a favorite phrase for politicos who don't like the way the winds are blowing. A year ago, it was Republicans saying that. Democrats had just celebrated winning the White House and holding the House, albeit with a slimmer majority than anyone had expected. (Securing the narrow Senate majority would come a couple of months later.)
CONGRESS & COURTS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

69K+
Followers
42K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy