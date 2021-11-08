CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks Edge Up; Tesla Shares Fall

stockxpo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stocks climbed toward fresh records, while Tesla shares fell after a Twitter poll run by...

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: Alibaba, Tyson Foods

Stocks on Wall Street ended higher on Friday, but the benchmark S&P 500 index snapped its five-week winning streak, as mounting inflation fears sapped investor sentiment. Between another batch of high-profile earnings reports from notable companies, like Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), Macy’s (NYSE:M), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), as well as more important economic data—including the latest U.S. retail sales figures—the week ahead is expected to be an eventful one.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Prediction: These Will Be 2 of the Strongest Stocks in 2022

Semiconductor powerhouse Cohu is having its most profitable year since 2017, and the stock is primed for growth. GoPro has doubled its subscriber base each year since 2019, and the growth rate is still accelerating. Both of these stocks have strong votes of confidence from Wall Street. As the present...
STOCKS
leedaily.com

Elon Musk Needs to Sell Millions of More Tesla Shares to Meet 10% Pledge

The Tesla CEO, Elon Musk’s Twitter posts have previously landed him in quite the trouble but that doesn’t mean the man’s Twitter frenzy is anywhere near over. His cryptic posts about supporting some cryptocurrencies while undermining others have been known to wreak havoc in the digital market. Recently, Musk inquired...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks That Look Unstoppable After Earnings

Tesla is outperforming rivals during a pivotal moment. Alphabet's economic moat continues to get bigger. The profit potential of Airbnb's model is becoming clear. Earnings season wasn't so kind to tech stocks in the third quarter. There have been some major collapses in the last few weeks, like Peloton Interactive,...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

A Duo of Stocks for the GARP Investor

There are some investors who believe growth is important, but also do not want to pay too much for it. They are screening the market for stocks in which growth and value are working together, laying a strong foundation for an investment they hope will be successful. Five common fundamental...
STOCKS
wmleader.com

If you’re worried about a stock market correction, Jim Cramer just mentioned five ‘borderline unstoppable’ megatrends for the rest of 2021

Thanks to stretched valuations and rising interest rates, many Wall Street strategists expect significant stock market corrections on the horizon. But CNBC’s Jim Cramer believes there are still plenty of buying opportunities available — even over the very short term. The host of Mad Money explained that this is the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Shares#Labor Department#Nasdaq Composite
Benzinga

Tesla Remains Top-Discussed Stock On WallStreetBets; PaySafe, AMD And These Are Other Top Trends Today

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Friday, while PaySafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is seeing...
STOCKS
newschain

Elon Musk sells more Tesla shares, but stock drops in early trading

Tesla chief Elon Musk has sold another chunk of his stock after pledging on Twitter to liquidate 10% of his holdings in the electric car maker. He sold about 640,000 shares for roughly 687.3 million dollars (£512.7 million), according to two filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. So...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Rivian Automotive Stock Price: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Stock futures are a touch higher Friday but major indexes are still poised to snap a five-week winning streak, knocked by concerns about high levels of inflation. Here’s what we’re watching in markets:. Rivian Automotive shares are up 2% premarket. In its first two days of trading, the electric car-maker...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
stockxpo.com

Stocks Snap Weekly Winning Streak

Major U.S. stock indexes rose Friday, but not enough to continue a five-week winning streak. The S&P 500 rose around 0.7% Friday. The index has fallen 0.3% this week, interrupting a streak of gains that kicked off when U.S. companies began to report strong earnings in mid-October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1%. All three benchmarks closed near their highs for the day but ended the week with losses of less than 1%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) rallied 1.20% to $165.01 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. Johnson & Johnson closed $14.91 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) advanced 1.52% to $3,525.15 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $247.93 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Best Stocks to buy for Swing Trading for this week – Expert Stock Picks of the Week by StockXpo

Hello to all our readers including Traders, Investors, Analysts, and others!!!!. Stocks went up alongside U.S. equity futures on Friday, providing some relief for stocks from the inflation jitters that continue to plague Treasuries. The Asia-Pacific index of MSCI Inc. rose the most this week, boosted by Japan’s stock market and China’s technology stocks. The belief that the worst of Beijing’s regulatory crackdown has passed has calmed public opinion. Following the S&P 500’s two-day decline, U.S. and European contracts rose. In the aftermath of the inflation report and caution sparked by a US warning that Russia may be considering an invasion of Ukraine, the dollar rallied. Oil and gold prices fell, while Bitcoin remained stable.
MARKETS
AFP

Elon Musk sells $6.9bn in Tesla shares after Twitter poll

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold more than $6.9 billion worth of shares in the electric carmaker this week, according to regulatory filings released Friday. The 50-year-old South African billionaire sold more than 5.1 million Tesla shares, of which about 4.2 million were held in a trust. His massive disposal hit Tesla's share price, which slumped 15.4 percent over the week. Tesla last month became the latest US tech giant to hit $1 trillion in market value.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

TSLA Stock Price and Forecast: Did Elon Musk sell Tesla shares?

Tesla (TSLA) stock craters nearly 12% on Tuesday. Tesla shares then bounce 4% on Wednesday. On Thursday, TSLA bounced again in Frankfurt by 4%. Tesla (TSLA) shares are nothing if not volatile, and we know well by now how high beta these shares are. Refinitiv data puts the beta at just over 2, which is significant for such a mega-cap name. For those not in the know, beta is just a fancy term to make us sound intelligent when talking about how much a stock moves versus the main index. So in this case, if the S&P 500 moves 1%, Tesla on average will move 2%, be that up or down. Volatility, in other words, is high for this one. Tesla is once again proving its point with some huge swings. Down 11%, up 4%, and now looking at more gains in the region of 2 to 4% on Thursday. Hard to keep up with this one, and Elon Musk keeps it interesting if nothing else.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy