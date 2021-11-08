Stocks Edge Up; Tesla Shares Fall

Tesla (TSLA) stock craters nearly 12% on Tuesday. Tesla shares then bounce 4% on Wednesday. On Thursday, TSLA bounced again in Frankfurt by 4%. Tesla (TSLA) shares are nothing if not volatile, and we know well by now how high beta these shares are. Refinitiv data puts the beta at just over 2, which is significant for such a mega-cap name. For those not in the know, beta is just a fancy term to make us sound intelligent when talking about how much a stock moves versus the main index. So in this case, if the S&P 500 moves 1%, Tesla on average will move 2%, be that up or down. Volatility, in other words, is high for this one. Tesla is once again proving its point with some huge swings. Down 11%, up 4%, and now looking at more gains in the region of 2 to 4% on Thursday. Hard to keep up with this one, and Elon Musk keeps it interesting if nothing else.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO