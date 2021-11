For those participating in Pokémon Go’s St. Louis Safari Zone, you’re in for a treat as there are several exclusive Pokémon that you’ll be able to encounter during this limited time. You might be able to catch Chatot, several forms of the Unown, Pikachu in a Safari Zone outfit, Throh, and several others, during this event. However, many of the Pokémon appearing during this event have the chance to appear as shiny versions. These are all of the shiny Pokémon that can appear during the St. Louis Safari Zone event. You will need a ticket to participate in this event.

