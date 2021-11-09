CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

What are the floating glowing orbs in Blue Reflection: Second Light?

By Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp
gamepur.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first location you visit in Blue Reflection: Second Light is The Faraway. This area is packed with enemies and strange floating glowing orbs. At first, it can be pretty overwhelming and difficult to understand what you need to do. That’s why we’ve put together this guide to...

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Chronicle

6 video games to buy the gamer in your life this holiday season

The holidays are almost here, and Santa generally has a lot of room for video games in his sleigh. This year saw a lot more releases than 2020, and local developers and publishers were especially busy. Here’s a breakdown of some top titles worth picking up for the gamer in your life this Christmas:
VIDEO GAMES
waytoomany.games

Review – Blue Reflection: Second Light

My nerd status runs deep, having been an integral part of my upbringing. Hell, one of my earliest memories is fangirling over Sailor Moon. Something about it resonated with me and grabbed my interest in a vice. Perhaps it was the all-female cast, or maybe my crush on Sailor Jupiter. Whatever it was, Blue Reflection: Second Light attempts to mimic the former point with its playable cast. This game’s the very definition of girl power, but before any scuffs echo out, maybe read over this review. Full disclosure; I came in expecting a disaster – a game that struggles to capture the imagination. Well, hush my mouth because what we have here is a plot full of genuine curiosities. For folks familiar with Gust developed titles, the gameplay is lifted straight out of the Atelier franchise. With the first Blue Reflection being divisive, will the second be less so?
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to complete Luigi’s missions in GTA 3 Definitive Edition

Luigi is the first quest giver you’ll meet in GTA 3 Definitive Edition. He’s a no nonsense kind of criminal who wants a reliable driver that won’t compromise his business. His jobs give you a taste of what’s to come in the game and introduce you to some of the game’s core mechanics. In this guide, we’ll explain how to complete Luigi’s missions.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Forza Horizon 5: How to play in The Eliminator and how it works

In Forza Horizon 4, Turn 10 Studios added a new battle royale mode, entitled The Eliminator. This battle royale is back for Forza Horizon 5. The Eliminator is much different as compared to other racing events, as it doesn’t actually require you to race at all. In fact, there’s one goal in The Eliminator: last longer than everyone else. Here’s how to enter it, and how it works.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orb#Blue Reflection#In Blue#Bread Berries#Eggs
gamepur.com

How to play Caveira in Rainbow Six Siege: gadget, weapon, and more

If you’re a Rainbow Six Siege player who typically find themselves abandoning objectives to hunt down enemies, you may find the elusive Caveira to your liking. As this defensive operator doesn’t have anything to contribute when protecting the objectives, she mostly thrives from hiding out in common entryways and ending enemies without a sound made. If this ghost of a character sounds like a perfect fit for you, here’s are the best routes for success with Caveira.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to get Aya in Warframe for the Prime Resurgence event

Warframe is introducing a new way to get Prime gear with the Prime Resurgence event. During the Prime Resurgence event, players will be able to purchase the Void Relics they need directly from Varzia in Maroo’s Bazaar on Mars. To do so, they will need to get their hands on some Aya.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to defeat the first Abscess in Shin Megami Tensei V

Abscess act as checkpoints to new areas in Shin Megami Tensei V. These minibosses are immediately noticeable on your map, as they radiate an evil aura over a wide range. This aura makes it harder to navigate and sightsee until they’re dealt with. Upon approaching your first Abscess, a horde of demons will spawn and try to surround you. Dealing with them all is a great way to get some needed EXP, but it also will likely drain your resources before you can fight the big bad.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to complete The Cursed Mermaid in Shin Megami Tensei V

If you explore the first area of Da’at in Shin Megami Tensei V, you might notice a small river heading into a cave. Populated by some aggressive Azumi, at the end of the cave is a small sanctuary, with some vending machines and a lone Mermaid awaiting you. This Mermaid offers you a quest to help save her sisters from a curse that causes them to go berserk and attack anything that moves.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
gamepur.com

How to unlock Demon Fusion and the Demon Compendium in Shin Megami Tensei V

Upon completing the tutorial area — that is, the area that leads up to the first Abscess encounter — you may have noticed that something is missing. How do you get rid of these weaker demons and turn them into something a little less awful? Veterans might be looking for a Jakyou Manor, or a Cathedral of Shadows, but that doesn’t exist in Shin Megami Tensei V. Instead, we get the Realm of Shadows, an area of space controlled by Sophia.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Should you complete The Spirit of Love or The Water Nymph in Shin Megami Tensei V?

You can complete two quests in Shin Megami Tensei V, The Spirit of Love and The Water Nymph. If you complete one of these quests, you cannot finish the other. You’ll have to select which of these two you want to choose to do and what character you want to side with between the two choices. Should you complete The Spirit of Love or The Water Nymph?
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to unlock Gustave’s Shop in Shin Megami Tensei V

Unlike in previous entries, Shin Megami Tensei V’s shop system revolves around a single merchant: Gustave, a demon that collects shiny things. While Gustave doesn’t travel around in the strictest sense, they will be available as a permanent merchant upon unlocking them. You must unlock Gustave’s shop — the Cadaver’s...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

What is the release date of Genshin Impact 2.3?

With Genshin Impact seeming to go from strength to strength, players always want to know when the next update is coming. At the moment, Genshin Impact will be released on November 24. This will follow the traditional six-week timescale between major updates for the game. There have already been some...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

All the sandbox changes for the Destiny 2 December update

Bungie is prepping for their 30-anniversary celebration and communicated sandbox changes in their This Week at Bungie (TWAB) blog post. We wanted you to get your vault ready and finalize some builds, so we’ve got all the changes expected with the patch. Weapon Archetypes. Bungie wanted more parity between shotguns...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

New Payday game is getting a beta in December

We might have to wait until 2023 for Payday 3, but there’s a totally different heist experience coming much sooner. Payday Crime War is a mobile game with a brand-new mechanic that could really mix things up — and the beta starts next month. Payday Crime War’s Twitter account announced...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Best classes to choose in Ragnarok Origin — all classes, explained

Ragnarok Online has a storied history. One of the earliest example of a popular anime MMO, the game has been around in various iterations for years. One of the key characteristics of this anime MMO has been the ability to grow your character via Job Selection and Job Enhancement, and Ragnarok Origin is no different. While there are many choices to consider, we break down each of them for you here. This guide will be updated to include info on unlocking Second Jobs such as Crusader and Sage in the near future.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to grind experience in Among Us

Among Us’ new level system does a great job of putting a number by your profile. It’s the best way to gauge how much you or another player have played the game, which may affect how you handle your conversations in meetings. Every time you level up, you will be given a multiplier to the number of beans and pods you get for that game. Here is how to grind out experience in Among Us.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy