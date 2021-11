ORLANDO, Fla. – The UCF men's tennis team closed out the UCF Invite on Sunday, November 7, at the USTA National Campus with eight wins. In doubles action, Lleyton Cronje and Bryan Triana earned a come-from-behind win over Yatsuk/Oliveira from South Florida. The duo came back to tie the match 5-5 after going down 4-2. They battled to get the win in 7-6(9). Cronje and Triana then went on to win their second round of doubles over Aguiard/Ferreira from Alabama by a score of 6-4.

TENNIS ・ 7 DAYS AGO