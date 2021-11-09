Kuwait Airways in talks with Airbus to amend aircraft order – chairman

Electrifying aviation is a critical step in decarbonizing our world. In the first half of our discussion, Heart Aerospace CEO Anders Forslund led us through the steps to get to a working electric motor with integrated batteries and an optimized propeller, a key step along the path of building a 19-seat, 400-kilometer, regional passenger plane. The pragmatic choices that he and his team have made and continue to make are all about getting regulatory approval to fly rapidly, so that electric passenger planes can be carrying people in the second half of this decade.
Comments / 0