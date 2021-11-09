Kuwait Airways in talks with Airbus to amend aircraft order – chairman

Earlier this year, we reported about the up and coming new airline Akasa, with Vinay Dube at the helm. Since then, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the Indian big bull, picked up a 40% stake in the airline promoted by Vinay Dube, who was previously working with Delta, before heading to Jet Airways as CEO. His last assignment was with Go First (earlier GoAir), where he lasted only six months in 2020.

