World No.26 Taylor Fritz will take on World No.6 Andrey Rublev in the round of 32 of the Paris Masters on November 3 2021. It has been a very erratic time for the big-serving American on the hard courts over the past few months. After kicking off the North American hard court swing with high in Atlanta, Fritz suffered multiple premature exits till the 2021 US Open. Thereafter, the 24-year-old has found a new gear, owing to which he made the semis in Indian Wells, followed by a runner-up finish in St. Petersburg last week.

TENNIS ・ 10 DAYS AGO