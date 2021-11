When the checkered flag falls on the 24th running of the Motul Petit Le Mans, it will mark the end of an era as the GTLM class will have run its final race. Developed from the old GT2 class, with rules parallel to the FIA/ACO GTE category, the class produced some epic battles and impressive racing. And while this season’s three full-time entries bring it to a somewhat ignominious end and underscore the reasons for its demise, the memories of what it was will never be erased.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO