Quick Take: Steele kept their perfect season intact and put an end to Judson’s playoff streak with a 35-30 win Friday night at Rutledge Stadium. The Knights fell behind early but kept battling and were able to pull away in the third quarter for the victory. Steele also snapped a 4-game losing streak to the Rockets who had their run of 44-consecutive winning seasons snapped earlier this season.

FOOTBALL ・ 15 DAYS AGO