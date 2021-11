My respect and admiration for first responders is profound. My brother Kent (K.C.) Clarkson and my uncle Craig Clarkson both retired from the Falmouth Police Department after long and distinguished careers. Some of my dearest friends are members and leaders in the fire service. As someone who has led municipal operations and acted as a civilian overseer of law enforcement and fire agencies, I know the commitment that is required and the sacrifices that are made—each and every day. When I encounter a first responder, even those whom I have not met, I always thank them for their service. Those who suit up and show up each day deserve our unending gratitude and praise.

FALMOUTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO