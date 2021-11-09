CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now that's a splash down: Astronauts spend 8-hour trip to Earth in diapers after SpaceX capsule toilet breaks

By Katyanna Quach
theregister.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour astronauts departed the International Space Station on Monday, and made their way safely back to Earth wearing diapers after their SpaceX capsule's toilet broke down. NASA’s Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s Akihiko Hoshide, and ESA’s Thomas Pesquet departed for terra firma a little after 1400 ET (1900 UTC). They splashed down...

