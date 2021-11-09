CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

A large asteroid is heading towards Earth

By Kim Lee
d1softballnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn asteroid the size of the Eiffel Tower is heading towards Earth in December, according to NASA. But there is no need to panic, since according to NASA this large “potentially dangerous” rock will pass on 11 December 3 million kilometers from the Earth, which in proportion to the...

d1softballnews.com

Comments / 6

Related
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Something Scary [Video]

The drama of death among stars can look pretty eerie at times. This photo of the aging red giant star CW Leonis seems like something out of a Halloween tale. The star looks like it’s entrapped inside wispy orange spider webs that wrap around the star. Beams of light shine through the dust, like sunbeams on a partly cloudy day. As it runs out of fuel, the star “burps” shells of sooty carbon that escape into space. The carbon was cooked up in the star’s core as a waste product of nuclear fusion. Anyone with a fireplace knows that soot is a nuisance. But carbon ejected into space provides raw material for the formation of future stars, planets, and maybe even life. On Earth, complex biological molecules consist of carbon atoms bonded with other common elements.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discovered Unexpected 'Hidden World' in Earth's Inner Core!

Researchers have discovered that Earth's "solid" inner core is actually a bit soft. The scientific world believed that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy which a liquid outer core covered for more than half a century. However, according to a recent study published in the...
ASTRONOMY
techeblog.com

Russian Boy Claims to be from Mars and is Here on Earth to Save it from Nuclear Apocalypse

Boriska Kipriyanovich from Volgograd, Russia, a so-called “Indigo Child”, claims to have lived on Mars in a past life before being reborn here on Earth to save it from nuclear apocalypse. If his story is to be believed, Martians were allegedly wiped out by a nuclear conflict thousands of years ago, and he warns that Earth is headed in the same direction and will share the same fate as “his people”. Read more for a video about the boy and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Asteroid#Spacecraft
d1softballnews.com

Solar storm coming, blackout unknown

ROME – A magnetic storm could hit the Earth in the next few hours. A natural event that occurs regularly after many years. “The harmful radiation from a flare cannot penetrate the Earth’s atmosphere and physically affect humans on Earth,” NASA explained. “However, if intense enough, they can disturb the atmosphere in the layer where GPS and communication signals travel.” Thankfully, any disruption is likely to be only temporary, experts say.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
Daily Beast

See the Jaw-Dropping First Photos Taken By NASA’s Newest Earth-Observing Satellite

NASA’s newest Earth observation satellite, Landsat 9, has taken its first photos of the planet from orbit, and they’re gorgeous as hell. It’s just a taste of what the new satellite will be capable of spotting—especially as the planet is set to undergo rapid environmental transformations thanks to climate change and expanded human development.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Jaw-Dropping Theory: Was the Universe Created in a Laboratory?

There are plenty of theories trying to describe how our Universe came into being. The Big Bang model is by far the most popular. Some astronomers believe that another Universe existed before our own, that the Universe is one of those forming a Multiverse, and so on. According to Scientific...
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Haunting Hubble image shows mysterious 'superbubble' nebula hole

Nebulas are some of the most stunning features we see in space. N44, one of these ghostly formations of gas and dust, is a particularly strange nebula. It sports a "superbubble," a large, dark gap that makes it look like it has a chunk scooped out of it. A new...
ASTRONOMY
Fast Company

Don’t panic, but NASA is gearing up to defend our planet against catastrophic asteroids

Later in November, NASA will launch its first major test of humankind’s planetary defenses. A cube-shaped spacecraft will begin a 10-month journey across the universe, fated to meet with orbiting double asteroids Dimorphos and Didymos 7 million miles from Earth. The voyager will collide with Dimorphos, the smaller of the two celestial bodies, at a speed of 15,000 miles per hour. And if all goes well, the resulting crash—calculated to astronomical precision—will deflect Dimorphos’ orbit by roughly 1%.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
d1softballnews.com

SOLAR STORM COMING BETWEEN TODAY AND TOMORROW

An intense geomagnetic storm could hit Earth between today and tomorrow. The Halloween storm, as it was renamed for the temporal coincidence with the scariest night of the year, could produce polar auroras visible to the naked eye even at 50 degrees of latitude. This means that in Europe they...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

For The First Time Ever, Evidence of Ancient Life Was Discovered Inside a Ruby

A ruby that formed in Earth's crust 2.5 billion years ago encases evidence for early life, wriggling around in the planet's mud. Trapped within the precious stone, geologists have identified residue of a form of pure carbon called graphite that, they say, is most likely biological in origin, the remains of some ancient microorganism from the time before multicellular life emerged on Earth. "The graphite inside this ruby is really unique. It's the first time we've seen evidence of ancient life in ruby-bearing rocks," said geologist Chris Yakymchuk of the University of Waterloo in Canada. "The presence of graphite also gives us more...
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Mysterious Object Appears Near China’s Shijian-21 Satellite

There are thousands of artificial satellites revolving around the Earth, and it can be a true enigma when once in a while, an unidentified object appears near them. China’s Shijian-21 is one of those satellites, and many more will fill the Earth’s orbit in the near future, especially those that have to grant broadband internet connectivity to remote regions across the world.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Scientists discover limestone rocks in Italy that confirm the Earth's poles 'wandered' 12 degrees nearly 84 million years ago - but the planet 'corrected itself' and snapped back into place over the next 5 million years

Earth's hard outer shell 'wobbles' over the eons have occurred to an extent much greater than previously thought, according to a new report. Researchers led by geologist Joe Kirschvink at Tokyo University's Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) found evidence in Italy that the Earth's crust tilted 12 degrees south about 84 million years ago.
ASTRONOMY
earth.com

A quadrillion tons of diamonds are beneath Earth's surface

Today’s Video of the Day from the American Chemical Society describes how seismic waves were used to locate trillions of tons of diamonds deep below Earth’s surface. Scientists at MIT estimate that a quadrillion tons of diamonds are located about 100 miles deep in the Earth. This figure, which is one thousand times more than one trillion, is mind boggling.
EARTH SCIENCE
Space.com

Death in space: Here's what would happen to our bodies

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Tim Thompson, Dean of Health & Life Sciences + Professor of Applied Biological Anthropology, Teesside University, the U.K. As space travel for recreational purposes is becoming a very real possibility,...
ASTRONOMY
Grant Piper News

Four Likely Effects From The Solar Flare Due To Hit Sunday

Artist recreation of a solar flare hitting Earth.NASA. The sun just fired off a massive Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) from a sunspot pointed directly at the Earth. These solar events are common but the strength and positioning of this particular burst are set to affect the Earth more than usual. The sun is a volatile being that frequently shoots matter and radiation into space at regular intervals. Most of the time, these streams fly harmlessly off into the empty void. Since the Earth orbits on a single plane, being caught in one of these ejections is not super common. Many of these flares are mild in strength but the one detected this week was categorized an X strength eruption - the strongest possible designation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy