EVENING 5: Govt fails in forfeiting Najib and family's assets

theedgemarkets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s edition of Evening 5 — The government fails in its bid...

www.theedgemarkets.com

theedgemarkets.com

Govt recovers almost half of RM31m 1MDB-related assets seized

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 8): The Malaysian government has successfully recovered almost half of the more than RM31 million worth of assets it had seized or froze from 18 different persons in relation to 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB). High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan on Monday had partially allowed the forfeiture...
theedgemarkets.com

Six months on, still no sign of decision on Najib's appeal over SRC conviction

PUTRAJAYA (Nov 11) : A week from now (Nov 18), it would be exactly six months the Court of Appeal has yet to deliver its decision over former premier Datuk Seri Najib Razak's appeal over his conviction and 12 years jail and RM210 million fine with regards to SRC International Sdn Bhd.
Najib Razak
theedgemarkets.com

Malaysia’s appeal withdrawal on Pulau Batu Puteh should be investigated, says Najib

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 1): The Member of Parliament for Pekan, Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak stressed that the withdrawal of Malaysia’s review application on Pulau Batu Puteh in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) should be investigated. According to the former prime minister, the country had acquired at least three...
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
AFP

Cambodia hits back at US sanctions over naval base

Cambodia on Friday angrily condemned a US decision to sanction two senior military officials over a contentious naval base, accusing Washington of showing "utter contempt" for its sovereignty. The US Treasury Department this week announced it was freezing any US assets and criminalising transactions with senior defence ministry official Chau Phirun and naval commander Tea Vinh over alleged corruption linked to the Ream Naval Base. Washington accused the pair, along with other Cambodian officials, of conspiring to inflate costs at the base to pocket the proceeds. "Cambodia strongly deplores the long-arm jurisdiction of the United States over Cambodian officials on the basis of groundless allegations driven by geopolitical motives," the Cambodian foreign ministry said in a statement.
techstartups.com

China’s High-Speed Rail, the world’s longest high-speed railway network, is now losing $24 million per day with a reported debt of $1.8 trillion

As you may recall, we wrote about China National Railway after it unveiled the world’s first high-speed train capable of a top speed of 600 kph (375 miles/hour). According to Reuters, the maximum speed makes the train which was self-developed by China and manufactured in the coastal city of Qingdao, the fastest ground vehicle globally.
Malaysia
US News and World Report

BOJ Kuroda Signals No Mood to Rush Stimulus Exit Even as Fed Tapers Asset Buying

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday suggested his bank was in no mood to exit its massive monetary stimulus programme soon, speaking after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided overnight to taper massive asset purchases. Kuroda, speaking to reporters after a meeting with Prime Minister...
theedgemarkets.com

Rosmah's application to recuse judge to be heard on Dec 14

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 12): The High Court on Friday (Nov 12) fixed Dec 14 to hear Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor's application to remove Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan from presiding over her RM7.1 million money laundering and income tax trial, which has yet to start. The date was confirmed by Rosmah's...
theedgemarkets.com

China's Longi plans to set up more manufacturing plants overseas

BEIJING (Nov 11): Longi Green Tech, the world's biggest monocrystalline silicon solar maker, is looking to set up more manufacturing plants overseas, aiming to seize a bigger market share and avoid hefty US import tariffs. The Xi'an-headquartered Longji Green Technology Co has two offshore plants in Malaysia and Vietnam, accounting...
theedgemarkets.com

Bahrain to cancel working with its coronavirus travel red list

CAIRO: Bahrain will cancel working with its coronavirus travel red list from Nov 14, the health ministry said on Wednesday (Nov 10). Bahrain will also require unvaccinated travellers to quarantine in their places of residence. They will not have to mandatory quarantine in designated licensed places. Sixteen countries were on...
