Holiday effort aims to 'Light Up Lake Jackson'

There's no snow yet, but it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Sanders County Fairgrounds. Fair staff members and volunteers spent four days last week positioning Christmas decorations throughout the grounds. "I am happy that everyone enjoys the lights and hope it brings joy to many," said Fair Manager Melissa Cady, who worked with Administrative Assistant Hailey Coe and volunteer Marcia Bulich, while Caretaker Kim McNeil and his wife, Margaret, set up the Nativity and hooked up power to figurines near the flagpole. The Nativity is one of the oldest pieces of the fairgrounds' holiday frills. Last year, McNeil found two deer that had knocked down Joseph and Mary and were sleeping in the 12-foot long Nativity building. "It was so cute; I wish I had a camera," said McNeil, who's been the caretaker for 30 years. He said that someone took one of the wise men several years ago. McNeil drove around town until he found it on the roof of The Circle, a prank, he suspected.

SANDERS COUNTY, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO