Kanye West's sneaker designs have always been extremely wild and he doesn't seem to care if fans have any adverse reactions to the initial photos of any given silhouette. In the end, sneakerheads end up coming around and giving the shoe all of their attention, even if they ended up hating on it at first. That is exactly what happened last week with the Adidas Yeezy NSLTD Boot which was first previewed by Yeezy Mafia. The shoe was laughed at for its outrageous design, but now, some are deeming them as "fire."

APPAREL ・ 9 DAYS AGO