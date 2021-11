We will know in short order if, as numerous leaks have suggested, Intel's Alder Lake is the new belle of the ball. Fortunately for AMD, the company is in a good place these days, and has no plans of exiting the CPU dance. To the contrary, it will be rolling out refreshed Zen 3 chips early next year, followed by its Zen 4 lineup later in 2022. As it pertains to the latter, we might already know some details about the architecture's cache makeup.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO